Meta's 'Threads' reaches 100 million users, and now you can follow us there too

Threads, an Instagram app from Meta, has surpassed 100 million users in less than a week.

This makes it one of the fastest growing platforms in the world.

Many users have flocked to Threads since Twitter implemented "rate limiting."

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has today announced that its new Threads social network has surpassed 100 million users in less than a week after the Twitter rival first launched. The company launched Threads on Wednesday last week in an excellently timed response to poor leadership decisions at Twitter which led to users not being able to view more than 600 tweets per day.

Threads is now available on Android and iOS, and even Windows if you know how to download and install the Android app on your PC. If you don't, we have a handy guide that you can follow to get Threads up and running on Windows.

There have been many attempts to build a Twitter rival in the last several months, but none of them have come anywhere near close to the 100 million number that Threads has now reached. This is partly because Threads is built off Instagram which and already has a userbase of 2 billion users. Meta has made it very easy to create a Threads account as an Instagram user.

With that in mind, team Windows Central is now also on Threads!

Additionally, you can follow us individually if you want to engage in discussions with us about Microsoft and Xbox news as it happens.

