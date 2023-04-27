Windows 10 is finished — Microsoft confirms 'version 22H2' is the last

What you need to know

Microsoft has announced that Windows 10 version 22H2 will be the last.

The current release will be supported until October 2025, after which users will be encouraged to upgrade to Windows 11.

There will be no version 23H2 release of Windows 10 this fall.

Microsoft has today announced (opens in new tab) that it has no plans to release any more new versions of Windows 10, with the current version 22H2 release being the last before the OS reaches end of support in October 2025. This means there will be no version 23H2 release of Windows 10 this fall, but the OS will continue to be serviced with security updates on a monthly cadence.

Windows 10 has been on the market since 2015, and has received constant "new versions" in addition to monthly security updates. At once point, Microsoft was shipping two new versions of Windows 10 every year, before pulling back to a more manageable one version release annually. Since Windows 11 launched, Windows 10 version updates have been incredibly minor, with the version 22H2 release offering zero new features, just fixes.

Going forward, Windows 10 version 22H2 will continue to be updated monthly with security updates and bug fixes until Windows 10's end of support date, which is currently set for October 14, 2025, a little over two years' time. After that date, users will be encouraged to upgrade to a newer version of Windows, likely to be Windows 11 or Windows 12 by that point. Many users will be required to buy a new PC to be eligible for Windows 11 or above.

Microsoft has also announced that the next version of Windows LTSC (Long-Term Servicing Channel) will ship in the second half of 2024, which is right in line with when we're expecting the next major version of the Windows platform to begin shipping.