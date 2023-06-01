Hands-on with the latest Windows 11 feature drop for June 2023 (moment 3)

Microsoft is gearing up to begin rolling out its next feature drop for Windows 11 users to everyone starting June 13, so we've rounded up all the top-level new features you can expect to see once the update reaches you.

Top billing for the June 2023 update is an updated widgets board, which features a new layout that separates your widgets from the MSN feed. There's also new animated icons for the weather in the Taskbar, which animate when you click on the button to open the widgets panel.

Other changes to the Taskbar include a new actionable button inside the search box that will take you straight to whatever it's advertising. In most cases, it's a shortcut to Bing Chat, but sometimes it will also take you to a fact of the day or something of similar nature.

Microsoft is also adding the option to enable seconds in the system tray clock, a classic Windows feature that was removed in the first version of Windows 11, but is back now. There's also updated settings, including a new default behavior for the print screen key which now open snipping tool by default, and new options for the on-screen keyboard.

Lastly, there's a new Photos app that will be rolling out soon that brings back the old spot-fixing tool, in addition to new slideshow options with themes and music. It's all available to check out in the video embedded above, so give it a watch and let us know what you think of the Windows 11 June 2023 update.

As mentioned above, this feature drop will roll out as part of Microsoft's Patch Tuesday updates on June 13. If you'd like to access the update before then, you can head to Windows Settings > Windows Update > Advanced options > Optional updates and install the 2025-05 Monthly Cumulative Update Preview.