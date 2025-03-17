Your PC may have a Copilot key, but it won't have the Copilot app if it's affected by the latest Windows 11 bug.

Microsoft Copilot is a surprisingly controversial AI tool. While there is a general animosity toward generative AI from some crowds, I think most people who dislike Copilot take issue with how pushy Microsoft is about it.

Microsoft has some type of Copilot as part of several services, including Azure and Microsoft 365. But the version of Copilot placed in front of the most eyeballs is the Copilot app built into Windows 11.

Windows 11 features a Copilot app that can be pinned to the Taskbar. That Copilot app has a massive facelift in the works, but some people still don't want Copilot on their PCs.

A new feature bug does just that. The latest Windows 11 update accidentally removes the Copilot app from PCs.

"We're aware of an issue with the Microsoft Copilot app affecting some devices. The app is unintentionally uninstalled and unpinned from the taskbar," explains Microsoft.

Before you get too excited, Microsoft is already working on a fix. It seems rather unlikely the tech giant has any plans to change the push for Copilot.

What are your thoughts on Copilot?

An updated version of the Copilot app for Windows 11 is in testing. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I think Microsoft is a bit too pushy about Copilot. It took months of user requests to convince Microsoft to allow remapping of the Copilot key.

But I like Copilot as a tool. It's easy to use and performs well within its scope.

I mainly use Copilot to look at text and spot typos or errors. Ironically, Copilot is better at this than Microsoft Editor.

I'd love to know your thoughts on Copilot as a tool and if you think Microsoft pushes the app on people too much. Please jump into the comments and share your thoughts on Copilot!

What's new in Windows 11?

Generally, negative stories garner more attention than positive ones, so I suspect the bug that removes Copilot will get more attention than anything added to Windows 11. But the same update that accidentally removes Copilot also adds or improves several features.

My favorite addition is the ability to have multiple applications access a camera simultaneously. That feature could be perfect for streamers, and it is also handy for those who use sign language interpreters.

The Windows 11 update also adds a way to invite friends and family members to try PC Game Pass for free, though that feature will only appear for certain users.

Windows 11 Build 26100.3476 also adds the option to share files directly from a jump list on the taskbar.

Below are the release notes from Microsoft: