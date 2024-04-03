Microsoft begins testing potential RTM build for Windows 11 version 24H2

What you need to know

Microsoft has rolled out Windows 11 build 26100 to Insiders in the Dev and Canary channels.

Today's build is the build that Microsoft intends to release to manufacturers.

Assuming there are no last minute bugs, build 26100 will be the RTM (release to manufacturing) build for Windows 11 version 24H2.

Microsoft is now testing a build of Windows 11 that it's hoping will become the base RTM build for the next major release known as version 24H2. The build in question is 26100, and is rolling out to Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channel now. Assuming there are no last minute showstopping bugs discovered, this is the build that Microsoft will deliver to OEMs and external partners to begin preloading onto new hardware for launch this summer and fall.

These days, Microsoft likes to avoid using the term "RTM" as it doesn't mean what it used to. In the past, an RTM build of Windows was a feature-complete representation of the next version of Windows, but in the era of Windows as a Service that's no longer the case. Instead, the RTM milestone today represents a moment in time where the underlying platform is stable enough to preload onto new hardware.

This means that even though version 24H2 is reaching an RTM milestone now, there are still many months to go before the update is considered feature complete. My sources say version 24H2 won't be feature complete until sometime in July, and Microsoft will deliver any additional features to version 24H2 via servicing updates.

I'm told OEMs will receive a 26100.x build that's considered RTM as soon as next week, if they haven't already. Once this happens, it won't be long before Insiders are able to unenroll from the Insider Program on this build, or use it to clean install the latest production-ready build that will be serviced with OS and security updates.

Microsoft will be moving the Windows Insider Canary Channel onto fresh pre-release Windows builds in the next handful of weeks, so if you don't want to get stuck testing more Windows preview builds into 2025 you should move to the Insider Dev Channel now.

PCs with version 24H2 preloaded are expected to start showing up in June on Snapdragon X Series devices, before rolling out to everyone as an OTA update later this year once version 24H2 is feature complete. Be sure to learn more about the schedule for Windows 11 version 24H2, and its unique two wave rollout plan that starts first with Arm PCs to understand what's happening, and when.