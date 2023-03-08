Microsoft is adding a new 'Recommended Files' area to File Explorer on Windows 11

What you need to know

Windows 11 build 23403 is rolling out to testers in the Insider Dev Channel.

Today's build includes new additions to the File Explorer, including a new "Recommended" files view, and shortcut access keys.

There's also changes and improvements to Voice Access, and other UI areas.

Microsoft is rolling out its first Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the newly rebooted Dev Channel that includes a handful of new changes and enhancements including a new "Recommended" area in the File Explorer, which will surface files and content Microsoft thinks you want to see.

This new area will only appear for devices that are registered to an Azure Active Directory, at least for now. Things that will appear include files that are related to upcoming meetings or deadlines, and shared documents that have recently been accessed or commented on by other people.

File Explorer is also getting a new Access Keys function for the modern XAML Context Menu. For those unaware, an access key is a one keystroke shortcut that allows a keyboard user to quickly execute a command in context menu.

Other additions in this build include the way the search bar in Taskbar appears in dark mode if you have your app mode set to light, and general improvements to Voice Access with new commands and support for more languages. Below is the changelog:

Windows 11 build 23404 changelog:

New recommended files are in File Explorer (Image credit: Microsoft)

Live captions help everyone and people who are deaf or hard of hearing read live captions in their native language. The first release of live captions in the Windows 11 2022 Update provided captions in English, with a focus on English (United States). In this build, live captions gains the ability to also provide captions in Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish and other English dialects. We will add more languages as they become available.

We are adding access key shortcuts into the XAML context menu in File Explorer. An access key is a one keystroke shortcut that allows a keyboard user to quickly execute a command in context menu. Each access key will correspond with a letter in the display name. It’s part of our effort to make File Explorer more accessible. To try this out, you can click on a file in File Explorer and press the menu key on your keyboard.

File Recommendations are coming to File Explorer Home to bring users the most relevant file content right to their fingertips. This feature (as pictured below) will be available to users signed into Windows with an Azure Active Directory (AAD) account. Files that are recommended will be cloud files associated with that account, either owned by the user, or shared with the user.

Redesigned in-app command help page: We have completely renovated the in-app command help page in voice access to make it simpler to use and comprehend. The search bar allows users to quickly find commands and the various categories provide further guidance. Every command now has a description and examples of its variations, making it easier to understand and use.

We have completely renovated the in-app command help page in voice access to make it simpler to use and comprehend. The search bar allows users to quickly find commands and the various categories provide further guidance. Every command now has a description and examples of its variations, making it easier to understand and use. We are introducing updates for the new touch keyboard setting that replaces the “Show the touch keyboard when there’s no keyboard attached” checkbox under Settings > Time & language > Typing > Touch keyboard with a new dropdown menu with 3 options to control whether tapping an edit control should launch the touch keyboard: “Never” suppresses the touch keyboard even when no hardware keyboard is attached. “When no keyboard attached” will show the touch keyboard only when the device is used as a tablet without the hardware keyboard. “Always” will show the touch keyboard even when the hardware keyboard is attached.

