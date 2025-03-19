Microsoft no longer includes a power supply with Surface Pro 11 in some regions — now you have to pay extra for one

Microsoft has stopped selling the Surface Pro 11 with an included power supply in some European markets. The company says this change is in cooperation with EU initiatives to reduce e-waste, but it does mean customers will now have to pay an extra €90 for the full package.

When the Surface Pro 11 launched last year, it did include a power supply in all markets. The latest change in EU markets appears to have come into effect in the last month or so, and means Microsoft is now shipping the Surface Pro 11 in smaller, thinner packaging that just includes the Surface Pro tablet and a quick start guide.

This change aims to reduce e-waste and carbon emissions, as the packaging is now both smaller and lighter, and not everyone needs a new charger with their device. Many buyers likely already have a USB-C charger lying around, or intend to use an older Surface Connect charger with their new device.

This is what the thinner Surface Pro 11 packaging looks like. (Image credit: arma_1573 on eBay)

When checking out on the Microsoft Store, the user is given the option to include a power supply for €90 or £80, though right now it appears to be almost half price. The power supply offered is the 65W version, which delivers fast charging on both the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7.

The Surface Laptop 7 has not received the same treatment, at least not yet. The changes to Surface Pro 11 come as part of an EU mandate to reduce e-waste, outlined in its 2022 Radio Equipment Directive, and does not include laptops currently.

For now, the directive applies to mobile phones and tablets, and states that products should make the inclusion of a power supply optional. Notably, it does not state that companies must charge for the power supply, but that hasn’t stopped Microsoft here.

The new power supply option at checkout. Currently half price. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Microsoft isn't the only company that no longer ships a power supply with its tablets in EU markets. Apple and Google do the same, these days only including a USB-C cable. It's unclear if the Surface Pro 11 comes with a USB-C cable in its place or if there's just no cable in the box at all.