Microsoft tests new Widgets panel layout in latest Windows 11 preview build

What you need to know

Microsoft is rolling out a new Dev Channel build for Windows Insiders.

Today's build is 25227 and features Windows Update management improvements.

There's also a new Widgets UI layout experiment taking place.

It's another Wednesday, which means it's time for this week's Windows 11 preview build to begin rolling out in the Windows Insider Dev Channel! Today's build is 25227 and features Windows Update management improvements, and a new experimental layout for the Widgets panel UI.

The big change with this week's preview build is the introduction of a new Widgets panel experiment, where Microsoft is testing different layouts for the header placement within the Widgets panel itself. The experiment consists of a version where there's a header along the top, and one where the header is running down the left side.

Of course, as is always the case with new features in these preview builds, Microsoft is only testing these new layouts with a small subset of users, so you likely won't see the new updates once you install build 25227, which is available now via the Dev Channel.

Changelog for Windows 11 build 25227