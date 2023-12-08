Microsoft tests 'undock-able' Copilot interface in latest Windows 11 preview build

What you need to know

Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 build 26010 to Insiders in the Canary Channel.

Today's build features a new undock-able Copilot interface that can be positioned anywhere on screen.

The build also rolls out the new Quick Settings panel to more testers.

Microsoft is rolling out a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Canary Channel today that introduces a new feature for Windows Copilot. Starting with this build, users will be able to undock the Copilot interface, enabling the ability to run apps underneath the sidebar UI.

Up until now, the Copilot interface has been firmly locked to the side of your screen, acting as a sidebar that pushes apps out of the way when it's opened. This is handy as most of the time, you will be using Copilot side by side with another activity. But now, you can undock the UI so that apps can appear underneath it. Sadly, you still can't move the interface away from the right-hand side.

Other changes in today's build is the wider rollout of an updated Quick Settings panel. Microsoft had started testing a new Quick Settings panel a few weeks ago, which added a paginated view for settings toggles. Now, that new Quick Settings panel is rolling out more broadly for Insiders in the Canary Channel, which also brings along performance improvements.

Windows 11 build 26010 changelog

(Image credit: Microsoft)