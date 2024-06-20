Microsoft's latest Windows 11 security update reiterates why public Wi-Fi is a hacker's paradise

What you need to know

Microsoft recently issued a fix for a critical vulnerability affecting Windows 11 and 10 users via its June 11, 2024 security update.

The flaw allows hackers to access and compromise systems as long as they are connected to the same public Wi-fi network.

The vulnerability has a CVSS score of 8.8 out of 10 and is labeled 'important' (Microsoft's second-highest severity rating for security vulnerabilities).

If you're like me, you probably refrain from installing the latest Windows 11 update as soon as it ships. This is because the updates feature annoying bugs that may alter your operating system's user experience and interfere with your workflow. You might recall April's 2024 update for Windows 11 and 10 featured a bug preventing users from using VPNs.

However, you'll be better off installing the latest Windows update. According to The Register, Microsoft issued a fix for a critical vulnerability (CVE-2024-30078) affecting Windows 11 and Windows 10. The vulnerability makes users more susceptible to deceitful ploys by hackers when connected to public Wi-Fi.

The critical vulnerability has a CVSS score of 8.8 out of 10 and is labeled 'important' (Microsoft's second-highest severity rating for security vulnerabilities). It allows hackers to compromise susceptible systems without physical access — though they must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network to gain access.

Hackers won't require authentication to access any settings or files to gain access to a susceptible device using the same Wi-Fi network. Microsoft shipped the important patch for the vulnerability in its monthly security update last week on June 11, 2024. Obviously, this is less concerning for users who work from home than anyone using their device in a hotel, co-sharing workspaces, and eateries.