Forget ads on the Start menu, Microsoft's latest update for Windows 11 won't let you use a VPN for private browsing

What you need to know

April's 2024 update for Windows 11 and Windows 10 features a bug preventing users from using a VPN.

Microsoft has acknowledged the issue and is working on a fix it intends to ship via a new update release soon.

Affected users can uninstall the update as Microsoft works on a fix, but if you aren't affected, it's best to steer clear of installing new updates.

VPNs (Virtual Private Network) often provide users with a fireproof way to maintain privacy and security while scouring the internet, especially if connected to public Wi-Fi. But as it turns out, installing the latest Windows 11 or Windows 10 update on your device might prevent you from using a VPN.

As confirmed by Microsoft, the issue is prevalent in the April 2024 update, specifically, the KB5036893 build:

"Windows devices might face VPN connection failures after installing the April 2024 security update (KB5036893) or the April 2024 non-security preview update."

The VPN bug affects Windows 11, Windows 10, and servers, including Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2019, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2012 R2, Windows Server 2012, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008.

To this end, Microsoft has indicated that it is working on a fix for the issue and will provide an update via an upcoming release.

What can I do to avoid this issue?

VPN users will want to swerve updates for now. (Image credit: Kevin Okemwa)

If you've not yet encountered this issue, there's a high probability you haven't installed the update with the bug. A great way to avoid it would be to hit pause on installing new updates onto your device.

RELATED: Microsoft wants to bring ads to the Start menu on Windows 11

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, if you've installed the new update, you can temporarily resolve the issue by uninstalling the buggy update. We have a dedicated guide on how to uninstall and reinstall updates on Windows 10 that should help you navigate the entire process.

We'll keep an eye on the issue and keep you posted with any new developments.