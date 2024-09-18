The next big Windows 11 feature update may have just had its release date revealed

What you need to know

A support document detailing changes to Microsoft Copilot on Windows 11 may have just revealed the release date for Windows 11 version 24H2.

The document says to expect the annual feature update to begin rolling out on October 8, with a non-security preview release available on September 24.

Windows 11 version 24H2 has been shipping on Copilot+ PCs since June, and will begin rolling out as the 2024 Update to everyone else next month.

Right on cue, it looks like the next version of Windows 11 will begin rolling out in the next few weeks. A new forum post by Microsoft that details changes coming to Microsoft Copilot for Windows enterprise users may have finally given us the date for when version 24H2 will begin rolling out as the 2024 Update for non-Copilot+ PCs.

According to the forum post, these changes for enterprise users will be aligned with the annual Windows 11 feature update release. "Changes will be rolled out to managed PCs starting with the optional non-security preview release on September 24, 2024, and following with the monthly security update release on October 8 for all supported versions of Windows 11."

While this doesn't directly confirm the availability of Windows 11 version 24H2 on these dates, it heavily suggests that Microsoft intends to begin rolling out the 2024 Update on October 8 for PCs that aren't under the Copilot+ umbrella. Of course, as is always the case with major Windows 11 feature updates, this release will roll out in waves so you may not see it right away.

The optional September 24 update will be where users can opt-in to get the 2024 Update early if they wish. You will be able to configure this in Windows Update starting on that day. If you don't manually opt in to the September 24 preview update, you will begin being offered the 2024 Update starting October 8 onwards.

The Windows 11 2024 Update includes a whole bunch of changes and improvements, including better performance on certain CPUs, a new emulation layer for x86 apps on Arm PCs, quality of life improvements, and AI features across some of the in-box apps. You can check out all the new features in our Windows 11 2024 Update review.

via Thurrott.com