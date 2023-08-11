This Windows 11 Insider updates makes the search box 'gleam'
A small build wraps up the week for Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel.
- Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 22621.2213 (KB5029351) to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel on Windows 11 version 22H2.
- The update ships with several new features as well as improvements.
- Admins can now configure the monthly, optional cumulative updates for commercial devices.
Microsoft recently released a new build to the Release Preview channel on Windows 11, version 22H2. The Windows 11 Build 22621.2213 (KB5029351) ships with several new features as well as improvements, including a new policy that allows admins to configure the monthly, optional cumulative updates for commercial devices and a feature that makes search flyout box pop-up whenever you hover over the search box gleam.
The company rolls out these updates in waves. To expedite the process, you can toggle the Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available option in Windows Settings.
In related news, Microsoft's latest update to the Dev Channel makes switching between a local desktop and a Windows 365 PC a breeze.
Windows 11 Build 22621.2213: Changelog
- New! This update adds new functionality that affects app defaults. To learn more, see A principled approach to app pinning and app defaults in Windows.
- New! This update adds a new hover behavior to the search box gleam. When you hover over it, the search flyout box appears. You can adjust this behavior by right clicking the taskbar. Then choose Taskbar settings to change your search box experience.
- New! This release adds a new policy called “Enable optional updates.” Administrators can use it to configure the monthly, optional cumulative updates for commercial devices. You can also use this policy for the gradual Controlled Feature Rollouts (CFR).
- This update makes daylight saving time (DST) changes for Israel.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the Group Policy Service. It will not wait for 30 seconds, which is the default wait time, for the network to be available. Because of this, policies are not correctly processed.
- This update adds a new API for D3D12 Independent Devices. You can use it to create multiple D3D12 devices on the same adapter. To learn more, see D3D12 Independent Devices.
- This update addresses an issue that affects a WS_EX_LAYERED window. The window might render with the wrong dimensions or at the wrong position. This occurs when you scale the display screen.
- This update addresses an issue that affects print jobs that are sent to a virtual print queue. They fail without an error.
- This update addresses an issue that causes high CPU use. This occurs when you enable the “fBlockNonDomain” policy.
- This update addresses an issue that affects disk partitions. The system might stop working. This occurs after you delete a disk partition and add the space from the deleted partition to an existing BitLocker partition.
- This update addresses an issue that causes Windows to fail. This occurs when you use BitLocker on a storage medium that has a large sector size.
- This update addresses an issue that affects Remote Desktop sessions. Sometimes you receive a wrong error message when you try to sign in to a session.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the search icon. When you select it, the Search app does not open. This occurs after a machine has been asleep.
- This update improves the reliability of the Search app.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the TAB key. Using it to browse search results requires additional actions.
- This update addresses an issue that affects Narrator. It does not give distinct context between the search box on the taskbar and search highlights within the search box.
- This update addresses an issue that affects Start menu icons. They are missing after you sign in for the first time.
- This update addresses an issue that affects settings. They do not sync even if you turn on the toggle on the Windows backup page in the Settings app.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the Resultant Set of Policy (RSOP). The Windows LAPS “BackupDirectory” policy setting was not being reported. This occurs when the setting is set to 1, which is “Back up to AAD.”
