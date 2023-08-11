This Windows 11 Insider updates makes the search box 'gleam'

What you need to know

Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 22621.2213 (KB5029351) to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel on Windows 11 version 22H2.

The update ships with several new features as well as improvements.

Admins can now configure the monthly, optional cumulative updates for commercial devices.

Microsoft recently released a new build to the Release Preview channel on Windows 11, version 22H2. The Windows 11 Build 22621.2213 (KB5029351) ships with several new features as well as improvements, including a new policy that allows admins to configure the monthly, optional cumulative updates for commercial devices and a feature that makes search flyout box pop-up whenever you hover over the search box gleam.

The company rolls out these updates in waves. To expedite the process, you can toggle the Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available option in Windows Settings.

In related news, Microsoft's latest update to the Dev Channel makes switching between a local desktop and a Windows 365 PC a breeze.

Windows 11 Build 22621.2213: Changelog