Windows 11 digital licenses now available through Microsoft
Almost a year after the launch of Windows 11, digital licenses for the OS are now available through Microsoft.
What you need to know
- Windows 11 digital licenses are now available through the Microsoft Store.
- Windows 11 Home costs $139, while Windows 11 Pro costs $200.
- Performing a clean install of Windows 11 will still require a USB drive, but the digital license will be emailed to you immediately after purchase.
Windows 11 has been out for almost a year, but Microsoft only recently added digital licenses for it to the Microsoft Store. Now, people can purchase a digital license of Windows 11 Home ($139) or Windows 11 Pro ($200). Licenses for Windows 11 were already available on USB drives, but now PC owners have the option to purchase digital ones.
Microsoft's latest operating system is available as a free upgrade from Windows 10, but many people need to purchase new licenses for Windows. For example, anyone building their own PC or wanting to use a virtual machine will have to pick one up.
Microsoft highlights that the digital licenses are intended for PCs that need a new license and that meet the minimum requirements of Windows 11. People with PCs that cannot upgrade to Windows 11 from Windows 10 won't be able to use a digital license as a way around the restriction.
If you purchase a digital license, you'll still need a USB drive to perform a clean install, which is the best way to get Windows 11 onto a PC. Our guide on how to do a clean installation of Windows 11 can help you get started once you order a digital license of the operating system.
Windows 11 Home | $139 (opens in new tab)
Windows 11 is the latest operating system from Microsoft. It has a refreshed interface designed to deliver a cleaner experience. It also has some handy features for gaming, such as DirectStorage support.
Windows 11 Pro | $200 (opens in new tab)
Windows 11 Pro has all of the features of Windows 11 Home plus several tools and options aimed at professionals, such as BitLocker and Active Directory support.
