Windows 11 is getting an enhanced 'energy saver' mode that will trade off system performance to extend battery life

What you need to know

Microsoft is rolling out a new Windows 11 preview build for testers in the Insider Canary Channel.

Today's build is 26002 and includes a new energy saver feature that builds off the previous "battery saver" mode.

The feature works on both laptops and desktop PCs, and is designed to reduce system performance in exchange for less energy use.

Microsoft is back once again with a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Canary Channel. Today's build is 26002 and features a new energy saver mode that builds off the battery saver feature that is already present in Windows 11.

Energy saver can extend battery life and also lower energy usage by reducing system performance and certain processes that run in the background. Because of this, energy saver will also be available on desktop PCs that don't have a battery built in. The new energy saver mode can be toggled directly from the Quick Settings panel, and when enabled, will ensure your device is using less energy from the wall.

Other changes include improvements to the Quick Settings panel which should improve its performance, making it easier to manage VPN settings in the Quick Settings panel, and a new refresh button in the Quick Settings Wi-Fi panel. You can check out the full changelog for this build below.

Windows 11 build 26002 changelog

The new energy saver feature. (Image credit: Microsoft)