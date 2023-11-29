Windows 11 is getting an enhanced 'energy saver' mode that will trade off system performance to extend battery life
The new energy saver will also reduce energy consumption on desktop PCs.
What you need to know
- Microsoft is rolling out a new Windows 11 preview build for testers in the Insider Canary Channel.
- Today's build is 26002 and includes a new energy saver feature that builds off the previous "battery saver" mode.
- The feature works on both laptops and desktop PCs, and is designed to reduce system performance in exchange for less energy use.
Microsoft is back once again with a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Canary Channel. Today's build is 26002 and features a new energy saver mode that builds off the battery saver feature that is already present in Windows 11.
Energy saver can extend battery life and also lower energy usage by reducing system performance and certain processes that run in the background. Because of this, energy saver will also be available on desktop PCs that don't have a battery built in. The new energy saver mode can be toggled directly from the Quick Settings panel, and when enabled, will ensure your device is using less energy from the wall.
Other changes include improvements to the Quick Settings panel which should improve its performance, making it easier to manage VPN settings in the Quick Settings panel, and a new refresh button in the Quick Settings Wi-Fi panel. You can check out the full changelog for this build below.
Windows 11 build 26002 changelog
- Starting with this build (Build 26002), we are introducing energy saver, which extends and enhances battery saver. It is an easy way to extend battery life and reduce energy use by trading off some system performance. It can be toggled on and off via Quick Settings in the system tray or configured to run automatically whenever the device reaches a certain battery percentage. While optimized to extend battery life, energy saver will be available when PCs are plugged in (this includes desktop PCs) for those aiming to conserve energy all the time.
- We’re trying out a change that improves the overall performance and responsiveness of Quick Settings in the system tray.
- We’re making it easier to manage VPN in Quick Settings. If you have a single VPN, a new split toggle lets you turn it on and off with a single click. If you have multiple VPNs, we’ve made some changes to the list to reduce the time it takes to start a connection.
- We are beginning to roll out a new refresh button on the Wi-Fi Quick Settings flyout so you can now refresh the list of wireless networks available. There is also indication of scan progress to help you find nearby networks if the first scan does not reveal the one you are looking for.
- This update starts the roll out of account-related notifications for Microsoft accounts on the Settings homepage. A Microsoft account connects Windows to your Microsoft apps. The account backs up all your data and helps you manage your subscriptions. You can also add extra security steps to keep you from being locked out of your account. This feature displays notifications across the Start menu and Settings. You can manage Settings notifications in Settings > Privacy & security > General.
- Fixed an issue which was causing installation of some apps, including Phone Link, to fail with error 0x87AF0813 in the previous flight.
- Fixed an underlying issue in recent Canary Channel builds where the Microsoft Store was getting stuck when trying to check for and install app updates.
- Fixed an issue causing Settings to crash when navigating to Bluetooth & Devices > Touchpad.
- Fixed an issue which was causing File Explorer to crash on launch for people using a non-default regional sorting option.
- Removed colored backplates from app icons in Settings > Apps > Installed apps, as well as Settings > System > Notifications. This is an early implementation with more fixes on the way in future flights.
