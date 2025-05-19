Windows 11 will be better at handling data for AI agents to harness.

Microsoft is introducing native Model Context Protocol (MCP) support on Windows 11, giving developers access to a standardized framework for AI agents that will make it easier to build Windows apps and experiences with agentic AI capabilities.

The Model Context Protocol is an open standard that enables AI models to more easily interact with data that exists outside of an app or experience. It allows apps to share contextual information that an AI tool or agent can make use of.

As part of this announcement, which took place at Build 2025, Microsoft is introducing the MCP Registry and MCP Servers on Windows 11:

MCP Registry: This is the single, secure, and trustworthy source to make MCP servers accessible to AI agents on Windows. Agents can discover the installed MCP servers on client devices via the MCP Registry for Windows, leverage their expertise and offer meaningful value to end-users.

MCP Servers: This will include Windows system functionalities like File System, Windowing, and Windows Subsystem for Linux as MCP Servers for agents to interact with.

"The MCP platform on Windows will offer a standardized framework for AI agents to connect with native Windows apps, which can expose specific functionality to augment the skills and capabilities of those agents on Windows 11 PC" says Microsoft CVP of Windows and Devices, Pavan Davuluri.

The company promises that the MCP Registry and MCP Servers will prioritize user data safety and security. "We recognize that we'll be learning as we continue to expand MCP and other agentic capabilities, and our top priority is to ensure we're building upon a secure foundation."

Microsoft says it's already working with the developers of Figma, Anthropic, and Perplexity on MCP integrations. The company's own Windows App Actions will also take advantage of MCP protocols on Windows 11.

MCP support was announced alongside a whole bunch of other new features and changes as part of Microsoft's Build 2025 developer conference. Let us know your thoughts on MCP support in WIndows 11.