Generative AI has redefined how we view everything across the world, including humanity and jobs. AI safety researcher Roman Yampolskiy claims there's a 99.999999% probability AI will end humanity, and the only way to backtrack inevitable doom is by not building the technology in the first place.

However, Replit CEO Amjad Masad seemingly shares a different view on what AI represents and its potential impact on the workforce (via vitrupo on X). While in a recent interview, the executive indicated:

"The definition of AGI at a lot of these companies is "doing economically useful things in front of a computer." I mean, it's like a remote worker is what AGI...I feel like we're gonna get there . But if I have a remote worker, I'm gonna create a hundred more remote workers, I'm gonna implement all my ideas.

And still it's a tool, Is it going to replace me? Well, if I am like a code monkey, it's gonna replace me, but if I see my place in the world as someone who can generate ideas and create products and services because I understand what people want and how the economy works and all that, I think that's still irreplaceable."

Job security is quickly becoming a major concern among most professionals, especially graphic designers following the viral Ghibli memes wave and coders.

AI-powered tools like ChatGPT-4o's image generator are becoming increasingly competent at creating complex images, almost getting away with fake receipts. It's also adept at creating structural designs, potentially rendering architects and interior designers obsolete.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates claims AI will replace humans for most things, but humans will have the upper hand to preserve some sacred tasks and activities for themselves — no one would like to watch computers playing baseball, he explained.

There's been a lot of talk about how AI will impact the job industry. Bill Gates said that only three professions will survive the AI revolution, including coders, biologists, and energy experts.

The philanthropic billionaire indicated that these professions will stand the test of time because they are too complex to be fully automated using AI.

Interestingly, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had indicated that AI would gradually replace software engineers, but has changed to a different outlook on the whole situation, where the technology could be used to make coders 10 times more productive rather than outrightly replacing them.

Masad, at least, seems to value ambitious workers who show initiative and a willingness to adapt to the concept of AGI (Artificial General Intelligence).