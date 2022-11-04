Latest about

Windows 11 November 2022 Patch Tuesday Update rolling out now

By Sean Endicott published

Windows 11 Microsoft just released updates for Windows 11 version 22H2 and Windows 11 version 22H1. The new builds bring several security improvements and bug fixes.

Windows 11 tabs in File Explorer

Here's what's new with Windows 11 22H2's first feature drop update

By Zac Bowden published

New features Check out what's coming in Windows 11's first feature drop, also known as the "Moment 1" update!

Windows 11 static IP

How to configure a static IP on Windows 10 or 11

By Mauro Huculak published

In this guide, we'll show you the different ways to configure a static IP address using the Settings app and commands on Windows 11 and 10.

Windows 11 dark mode incomplete

It’s 2022, and Windows 11's dark mode is still frustratingly incomplete

By Zac Bowden published

Dark mode Dark mode on Windows is not finished. If you use it, you'll find yourself constantly running into interfaces that are still operating in light mode. Why?

Windows 11 Start menu dark

The Windows 11 Start Menu is controversially testing ads, again

By Sean Endicott published

Windows 11 Recent Insider builds of Windows 11 include ads within the Start menu. Prompts appear to sign up for a Microsoft account or use OneDrive to back up files.

Windows Update

Microsoft brings Windows 11 Studio Effects to the Quick Settings panel in latest beta build

By Zac Bowden published

AI effects You can now turn on AI effects from the Taskbar.

Windows 11 remove metadata from files

How to remove personal information from files on Windows 11

By Mauro Huculak published

In this guide, we'll show you the steps to remove your personal information from files like documents and images on Windows 11.

Android 12L for Surface Duo 2

Windows Central Podcast #290: Windows on ARM, Pro 9, Volterra, Twitter

By Zac Bowden published

Podcast When will Windows on ARM get good?

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Qualcomm's Nuvia-based PC chips are showing positive signs, earning design wins

By Sean Endicott published

PCs During a recent investor call, Qualcomm discussed its upcoming Nuvia-based processors, which are currently set to ship in 2024 and rival CPUs from Apple.

Windows 11 prevent sleep when lid closed

How to use laptop with external monitor and lid closed on Windows 11

By Mauro Huculak published

This guide will show you the settings you need to change to use a laptop with an external monitor and lid closed on Windows 11.

