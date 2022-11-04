Latest about
Windows 11 November 2022 Patch Tuesday Update rolling out now
By Sean Endicott published
Windows 11 Microsoft just released updates for Windows 11 version 22H2 and Windows 11 version 22H1. The new builds bring several security improvements and bug fixes.
Here's what's new with Windows 11 22H2's first feature drop update
By Zac Bowden published
New features Check out what's coming in Windows 11's first feature drop, also known as the "Moment 1" update!
How to configure a static IP on Windows 10 or 11
By Mauro Huculak published
In this guide, we'll show you the different ways to configure a static IP address using the Settings app and commands on Windows 11 and 10.
It’s 2022, and Windows 11's dark mode is still frustratingly incomplete
By Zac Bowden published
Dark mode Dark mode on Windows is not finished. If you use it, you'll find yourself constantly running into interfaces that are still operating in light mode. Why?
The Windows 11 Start Menu is controversially testing ads, again
By Sean Endicott published
Windows 11 Recent Insider builds of Windows 11 include ads within the Start menu. Prompts appear to sign up for a Microsoft account or use OneDrive to back up files.
Microsoft brings Windows 11 Studio Effects to the Quick Settings panel in latest beta build
By Zac Bowden published
AI effects You can now turn on AI effects from the Taskbar.
How to remove personal information from files on Windows 11
By Mauro Huculak published
In this guide, we'll show you the steps to remove your personal information from files like documents and images on Windows 11.
Windows Central Podcast #290: Windows on ARM, Pro 9, Volterra, Twitter
By Zac Bowden published
Podcast When will Windows on ARM get good?
Qualcomm's Nuvia-based PC chips are showing positive signs, earning design wins
By Sean Endicott published
PCs During a recent investor call, Qualcomm discussed its upcoming Nuvia-based processors, which are currently set to ship in 2024 and rival CPUs from Apple.
