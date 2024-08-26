A revolutionary new Xbox and PC controller coming later this year from Nacon includes an LCD screen

The Nacon Revolution X Unlimited controller, a black wireless controller with offset thumbsticks and standard face buttons. The Xbox home button has been lowered from the standard position to make room for an LCD screen.

What you need to know

Nacon is a French gaming accessory design company creating officially licensed, "Designed for" Xbox-branded controllers.

Nacon unveiled the Revolution X Unlimited controller during Gamescom 2024, highlighting the wireless controller's built-in LCD screen, precision inputs, and use of Hall Effect technology.

Xbox only allowed third-party wireless controllers to launch for the platform starting in 2023.

The Revolution X Unlimited controller from Nacon has a "Fall 2024" release window, and no price has been announced yet.

In partnership with the Designed for Xbox program, Nacon has unveiled a new wireless, officially licensed controller for Xbox and PC.

REVOLUTION X UNLIMITED | Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The new controller, unveiled at Gamescom 2024, is called the Revolution X Unlimited and is billed as a premium peripheral. Nacon has a 10-year history producing accessories and previously released the Revolution X and Revolution Pro controllers. The Revolution X Unlimited is the French company's first wireless controller, designed for Xbox, and is capable of a latency-free wireless connection to both Xbox consoles and PCs when connected via a USB dongle. The Revolution X Unlimited can also connect via wired or Bluetooth, though latency may be introduced.

Until 2023, third-party controller manufacturers were limited to producing wired controllers for Xbox hardware due to Microsoft's proprietary technology for wireless controllers. Now that restrictions against wireless peripherals for Xbox have begun to ease, more third-party companies have taken on the challenge to bring wireless Designed for Xbox controllers to market.

Image 1 of 3 The Nacon Revolution X Unlimited features an LCD display at the top center of the controller. (Image credit: Nacon) Nacon's Revolution X Unlimited wireless controller is designed with players of shooters in mind, featuring instant triggers. (Image credit: Nacon) Micro-Switch precision face buttons on the front of the Revolution X Unlimited controller from Nacon. (Image credit: Nacon)

"Nacon's R&D team has put in an enormous amount of work to design a controller that will meet the expectations of the most demanding gamers," said Yannick Allaert, Head of Accessories Division at Nacon. The Revolution X Unlimited controller is designed to be ideal for First-Person Shooter and Third-Person Shooter games, emphasizing features that offer precision and durability. This includes implementing Hall effect technology to reduce stick drift and trigger blockers for adaptability. Six programmable shortcut buttons, alternative directional pads, extra weights, stick heads, and stick rings further boost adaptability as the player can adjust the controller's layout to suit their preferred play style.

We're very proud to have created an official controller that combines the best of our expertise. The Revolution X Unlimited pushes innovation even further. It is a controller with a unique design and incredible performance." Yannick Allaert, NACON

Compared to its predecessors, the most significant change for the Revolution X Unlimited is introducing a built-in LCD at the front and center of the controller. The LCD screen makes it easy to program the Revolution X Unlimited controller and navigate the peripheral's function for saving multiple game profiles. It can also be used for audio source mixing, opening the door for players to finally find the perfect balance of chat, music, and gameplay audio being blasted straight into their ears. It's all capped off with a 10-hour battery life on a single charge.

Unfortunately, the Revolution X Unlimited has no set release date yet. Nacon has only alluded to a Fall 2024 launch window. The price of the Revolution X Unlimited was also not revealed, though Nacon's previously released Revolution X hit store shelves with a $99.99 price tag. Due to its more advanced features, the Revolution X Unlimited will likely have a significantly higher MSRP.

🎒The best Back to School deals📝

Today's best Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller deals $97.52 $88.46 View