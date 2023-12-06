Xbox listed its favorite “Designed for Xbox” gaming accessories — which is good to know about since unauthorized peripherals won't work with the Series X or S anymore

What you need to know

Today, Xbox posted a list of its favorite "Designed for Xbox" things.

The list includes accessories such as controllers, xScreen for Xbox Series S, Seagate game drives, and more.

In October, we learned that Xbox can and will block unauthorized third-party wireless accessories from being used with Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, so it's important to keep "Designed for Xbox" accessories in mind.

This morning in a new Xbox Wire post, Xbox released a round-up of its favorite "Designed for Xbox" accessories. The post is specifically focused on highlighting products that are helpful for the Xbox ecosystem during this holiday season and lists things like controllers, gaming headsets, expansion cards, game drives, and more.

As we previously reported, Xbox said goodbye to unofficial third-party accessories in November, meaning that the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles can and will block unauthorized third-party wireless devices from working. So, it's good to keep Xbox officially licensed products in mind when determining gifts this holiday season.

Here are all of the officially licensed "Designed for Xbox" products listed in Xbox's posting.

Logitech G Astro A50 X Wireless Gaming Headset: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy This stylish wireless gaming headset works with Xbox, PC, and PS5. The battery lasts for up to 24 hours and it comes with a charging dock that features an LED display for easy recharging. It's available in black or white.



RIG - 900 MAX HX Wireless Gaming Headset: $249.99 only at Best Buy This wireless gaming headset is only available at Best Buy, but works with every major current gaming platform including Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It lasts up to 50 hours on one charge. The convenient charging stand allows you to easily charge it back up when you're done and display it while not in use. It's compatible with Dolby Atmos, so you can adjust settings to get it to sound the way you like.

PDP AirLite Pro Gaming Headset Wireless: $72.26 at Walmart Whether you want a less expensive wired gaming headset or the freedom of a wireless headset, PDP's Airlite Pro can serve you well on Xbox. There are a few different colors to choose from but the wireless version has a 40-foot range and can last up to 16 hours on one charge.



Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra Wireless Controller with Charging Dock: Preorder for $199.99 at Best Buy This purchase gets you both a wireless controller and a charging station for it. The gamepad is designed to work with Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Android. It can last for up to 30 hours and features four mappable buttons on the back. It also comes with a hard-shell carrying case for easy travel. Preorders are currently open and it releases on Dec. 15, 2023.

GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller: was $49.99 now $44.99 at Amazon Thanks to this wired controller's Hall Effect joysticks and Hall triggers, it cannot develop drift issues that can be so prevalent on other gamepads. It works with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. There are two back buttons as well as two quick-latches to give you more control over your gaming sessions.

8BitDo M30 Wired Controller: Preorder $34.99 at Amazon This item will be releasing on December 22, 2023 and features a more retro, Sega Genesis-like design. But plug it into your Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or PC and you'll be ready to go. It utilizes a USB-C wired connection. Despite the fun six-button layout, the inclusion of an Xbox button, Menu button, and View button allow it to work well with Xbox consoles.

Surge Livewire Microwatt Junior Wired Controller: was $39.99 now $34.99 at Best Buy The color scheme of this controller makes me think of Buzz Lightyear's nemesis, The Evil Emperor Zurg. At any rate, it's a wired controller that either comes in this blue casing with red lighting or with a black casing and green lighting. Plug it in and it will work with your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or Windows 10/11 PC.

PowerA Advantage Wired Controller with Lumectra: was $44.99 now $39.88 at Walmart PowerA is one of the biggest names in the official gaming accessory industry and this multi-zone RGB Lumectra controller is one of the most colorful Xbox peripherals you can find. Customize the lighting to your liking while playing on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or a Windows 10/11 PC.

Razer Kishi V2 for mobile phones: $89.90 for Android at Amazon Xbox Game Pass has proven to be one of the most useful streaming services for gaming and the Razer Kishi aims to make that experience easier. Simply slide your phone into place and you'll have actual controllers to use with your mobile gaming sessions. Just make sure you get the proper Android or iPhone version that works with your phone. 💰Price check: $89.99 at Best Buy (Android)



Razer Kishi V2 Pro for Android phone (Xbox Edition): $149.99 at Best Buy If you prefer to play Xbox Game Pass on your phone with haptic feedback and a 3.5mm headphone jack then you should check out the Razer Kishi V2 Pro. There's even a special Xbox Edition that comes in white for Xbox fans. 👀 Alternative Android option: $129.99 at Amazon (regular edition)

UPspec Gaming xScreen for Xbox Series S: $249.99 at Amazon The Xbox Series S is considerably smaller than the Series X, which has made people want to travel with it. But get this attachable xScreen accessory and you'll be able to play the console wherever you go — in the car on road trips, while staying at a hotel, etc.

SteelSeries KontrolFreek No-Slip Thumb Grips: $12.99 at Amazon Game controllers usually have good material around joysticks to make them reactive to your touch, but you can make them even better with the use of thumb grips like these ones. The pack gives you a variety of different colors. Just slip them over the joysticks and you're good to go.

WD_BLACK C50 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S: was $149.99 now $139.99 at Best Buy There's no denying that people who play Xbox a lot can always use more storage space for their game data. Thankfully, this external option just requires plugging into your console so you don't have to open your expensive gaming system to install it. We recommend the 1TB version for people who play a lot of games. 👀 Alternative 512GB option: $79.99 at Amazon

Seagate Starfield 2TB Special Edition Game Drive: $109.99 at Best Buy As you'd expect, fans of the space exploration game, Starfield, will love the simple aesthetic of these game drives. They're available in 2TB, 5TB, or 8TB capacities and the version you choose determines how big it is. These game drives connect externally to your Xbox Series X|S so you can add more storage space without having to install anything inside your console. 👀 Alternative options: 5TB for $169.99 at Best Buy | 8TB for $239.99 at Amazon



An additional list of all official Xbox accessories, both made by Xbox or official third-party devices, can be found at the Xbox website.