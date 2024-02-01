Elgato's long-awaited HDMI 2.1 capture cards finally shipped with high resolution and framerates for your Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC

What you need to know

The long wait and anticipation for Elgato's new capture cards is finally over. Two new entries just shipped. The 4K X and the 4K Pro promise higher resolution and framerates when recording your gaming footage or streaming.

The 4K X retails for $229.99 with 4K / 144fps capture, while the 4K Pro is available for $279.99 with up to 4K / 60fps HDR capture, and supports 8K / 60fps HDR passthrough. The latter is the perfect candidate for PC gaming since it's also ideal for dual PC streaming.

It's worth noting that the 4K X capture card can handle a wide range of passthrough and capture resolutions since it ships with USB 3.2 Gen 2 support. They also leverage Elgato's 4K Capture feature, which allows users to rewind and capture clips while recording footage.

As reported by The Verge, Elgato is currently developing full support for ultrawide resolutions for the capture cards. The company is also working toward incorporating 5.1 surround sound passthrough and capture support for a better streaming experience.

Both models feature ALLM passthrough support, which means that your TV can now trigger a game mode that automatically features ideal image settings and latency without affecting your footage.

We have a review on the way, too, so be on the lookout for a more in-depth analysis of how the capture cards perform on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PCs.