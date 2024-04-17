The AI landscape evolves from a dedicated Copilot AI key to Logitech's new wireless mouse equipped with a ChatGPT-powered prompt button

What you need to know

Logitech unveiled Logi AI Prompt Builder, a new way to access OpenAI's ChatGPT using a dedicated mouse button.

The tool lets you rephrase and summarize selected text, which you can customize to your preferred tone and style.

Your peripherals must support the Logi Options+ software to access the feature.

Logitech is also unveiling a new wireless mouse, the Logitech Signature AI Edition Mouse, which boasts its own dedicated AI prompt button.

Millions of mice are available, making it difficult to determine the best mouse in 2024. Of course, opinions may vary depending on what you're using it for. What if I told you the answer to this question is now more complicated than ever, depending on how useful you find AI?

Logitech just announced the launch of Logi AI Prompt Builder — a free tool that brings the power of AI directly to your keyboard and mouse. The tool essentially allows you to leverage OpenAI's ChatGPT capabilities faster.

According to Delphine Donné, Logitech's general manager of the Personal Workspace business:

"New Logi AI Prompt Builder is a shortcut to AI fluency for anyone with a Logitech mouse or keyboard compatible with Logi Options+ software who wants easily to access AI's limitless potential."

It's worth noting that anyone with a Logitech-branded mouse or keyboard supported by the English language version of the Logi Options+ software will have access to the tool, including Logitech MX, Ergo, Signature, and Studio Series devices. You can navigate the app to identify a shortcut key on your keyboard or mouse button that you want to assign the responsibility to open and close the tool.

Once you've launched the Logi AI Prompt Builder, it will automatically pick up the selected text and allow you to rephrase or summarize it. Alternatively, you can customize and personalize the queries to meet your needs and wants. It can be specific to the "tone, style, complexity or length you want the final answer to be."

Logitech mouse gets a dedicated AI prompt button

The new Logitech MX Master 3s review says the mouse is nearly perfect. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Alongside the debut of the new Logi AI Prompt Builder, Logitech is also unveiling a new wireless mouse that boasts its own dedicated AI prompt button. The Logitech Signature AI Edition Mouse ships with two AI buttons. The first one launches Logitech's new Logi AI Prompt Builder software, whereas the second one serves as a shortcut to access OpenAI's ChatGPT service.

You can use the AI Prompt Builder software despite not having a ChatGPT subscription, as it only leverages the chatbot's capabilities to generate responses. Users are encouraged to log out of their ChatGPT accounts for the best performance and unlimited queries as the Prompt Builder "will take away from their ChatGPT allotments" (via PCMag).

In a separate report, the dedicated AI button on the Signature AI Mouse only launched ChatGPT when The Verge's Emilia David wasn't using her browser windows. This finding potentially cancels the efficiency and expedited access to AI tools the accessory purports to bring.

The Logi AI Prompt Builder software is already free for Windows and Mac users via the Logi Options+ app. Logitech's Signature AI Edition Mouse will be available exclusively on Logitech.com in the US and UK for $49.99 and £54.99, respectively.

Future PCs are heavily influenced by AI

The dedicated Widnows Copilot key for 2024, seen here on the Dell XPS 16. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

AI is a big deal this year, consistent with the multiple announcements made by companies slated to debut AI PCs. But what's an AI PC exactly? According to Microsoft, a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard coupled with a new CPU, GPU, and NPU pretty much sums it up.

As you might recall, Microsoft announced what some might consider "the most significant change to the Windows keyboard in 30 years," adding a dedicated Copilot AI button key to all future PCs.

Users seem to react differently towards adding dedicated AI buttons on keyboards and mice. It'll be interesting to see if they eventually warm up to the change with the AI revolution.