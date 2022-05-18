Acer's latest Aspire Vero laptops come with 12th Gen Intel Evo, Xe graphics, and more

What you need to know

Acer has announced a major 2022 refresh for its Acer Aspire Vero 14 and 15-inch laptops.

Updated specs and features include 12th Gen Intel Evo CPUs, Intel Xe Graphics, and a new color option for each device.

Both the Acer Aspire Vero 14 and 15 are expected to launch in the US in Sept. 2022, and in EMEA and China in Aug. 2022.

Acer's lineup of Vero laptops are famous for their high performance and eco-friendly designs, and in 2022, the company is expanding its Vero collection with two brand new devices: the 14-inch Acer Aspire Vero 14 and the 15-inch Acer Aspire Vero 15. With their cutting edge specs and new color options, these laptops are sure to impress.

Both the Acer Aspire Vero 14 and the 15 can be configured with Intel's 12th Gen Mobile CPUs, and since they have Intel's Evo certification, both laptops will provide a buttery-smooth computing experience with benefits like instant wake, quick responsiveness, industry-leading battery life, and fast charging. They also come with Intel's powerful Xe integrated graphics, plenty of DDR4 memory, up to 1TB of SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, and excellent FHD displays.

Acer Aspire Vero 14 Acer Aspire Vero 15 OS Windows 11 Windows 11 Display 14-inch FHD (1920x1080) display 15-inch FHD (1920x1080) display CPU Up to 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i7 Up to 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i7 GPU Intel Xe Graphics Intel Xe Graphics Memory Up to 16GB DDR4

Upgradable Onboard Memory + up to 24GB of DDR4

Upgradable Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCle SSD

Upgradable Up to 1TB M.2 PCle SSD

Upgradable Audio Two built-in stereo speakers

Acer PurifiedVoice

Acer TrueHarmony Two built-in stereo speakers

Acer PurifiedVoice

Acer TrueHarmony Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4

2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A 1x Thunderbolt 4

2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A Security Fingerprint reader Fingerprint reader Material PCR plastic, OB plastic PCR plastic, OB plastic Weight 3.3 lbs 3.9 lbs Dimensions 12.93 (W) x 8.80 (D) x 0.7 (H) inches 14.3 (W) x 9.38 (D) x 0.7 (H) inches Colors Cobblestone Grey

Mariana Blue Cobblestone Grey

Starry Black

Like Acer's other Vero products, the design of both of these laptops features a significant amount of recycled plastics that are durable, yet eco-friendly. Specifically, the OceanGlass trackpads are made using ocean-bound (OB) plastic, while 30 percent of the overall chassis is made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. The screen bezels also use 30 percent PCR plastic, while the keycaps use 50 percent PCR plastic. The laptops have also been designed with repair and upgrades in mind, as users can easily access the insides of the devices by taking out the simple screws on the bottom cover of the devices. Also, in terms of physical ports, you get a Thunderbolt 4 slot as well as dual USB-A, which is great for peripheral connectivity. Finally, in addition to the traditional Cobblestone Grey color, you can get the Vero 14 in Mariana Blue or the Vero 15 in Starry Black if you'd like to.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Both of these laptops are expected to become some of the best Windows laptops when they launch in the United States in Sept. 2022 and in EMEA and China in Aug. 2022. When they become available, prices for the Acer Aspire Vero 14 and Acer Aspire Vero 15 will begin at $749.99/€899/¥4,999 and $749.99/€999/¥4,999, respectively.