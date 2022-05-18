Acer's latest Aspire Vero laptops come with 12th Gen Intel Evo, Xe graphics, and more

These sustainably-designed laptops are pretty, powerful, and versatile.

What you need to know

  • Acer has announced a major 2022 refresh for its Acer Aspire Vero 14 and 15-inch laptops.
  • Updated specs and features include 12th Gen Intel Evo CPUs, Intel Xe Graphics, and a new color option for each device.
  • Both the Acer Aspire Vero 14 and 15 are expected to launch in the US in Sept. 2022, and in EMEA and China in Aug. 2022.

Acer's lineup of Vero laptops are famous for their high performance and eco-friendly designs, and in 2022, the company is expanding its Vero collection with two brand new devices: the 14-inch Acer Aspire Vero 14 and the 15-inch Acer Aspire Vero 15. With their cutting edge specs and new color options, these laptops are sure to impress.

Both the Acer Aspire Vero 14 and the 15 can be configured with Intel's 12th Gen Mobile CPUs, and since they have Intel's Evo certification, both laptops will provide a buttery-smooth computing experience with benefits like instant wake, quick responsiveness, industry-leading battery life, and fast charging. They also come with Intel's powerful Xe integrated graphics, plenty of DDR4 memory, up to 1TB of SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, and excellent FHD displays.

Acer Aspire Vero 14Acer Aspire Vero 15
OSWindows 11Windows 11
Display14-inch FHD (1920x1080) display15-inch FHD (1920x1080) display
CPUUp to 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i7Up to 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i7
GPUIntel Xe GraphicsIntel Xe Graphics
MemoryUp to 16GB DDR4
Upgradable		Onboard Memory + up to 24GB of DDR4
Upgradable
StorageUp to 1TB M.2 PCle SSD
Upgradable		Up to 1TB M.2 PCle SSD
Upgradable
AudioTwo built-in stereo speakers
Acer PurifiedVoice
Acer TrueHarmony		Two built-in stereo speakers
Acer PurifiedVoice
Acer TrueHarmony
ConnectivityWi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth		Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth
Ports1x Thunderbolt 4
2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A		1x Thunderbolt 4
2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
SecurityFingerprint readerFingerprint reader
MaterialPCR plastic, OB plasticPCR plastic, OB plastic
Weight3.3 lbs3.9 lbs
Dimensions12.93 (W) x 8.80 (D) x 0.7 (H) inches14.3 (W) x 9.38 (D) x 0.7 (H) inches
ColorsCobblestone Grey
Mariana Blue		Cobblestone Grey
Starry Black

Like Acer's other Vero products, the design of both of these laptops features a significant amount of recycled plastics that are durable, yet eco-friendly. Specifically, the OceanGlass trackpads are made using ocean-bound (OB) plastic, while 30 percent of the overall chassis is made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. The screen bezels also use 30 percent PCR plastic, while the keycaps use 50 percent PCR plastic. The laptops have also been designed with repair and upgrades in mind, as users can easily access the insides of the devices by taking out the simple screws on the bottom cover of the devices. Also, in terms of physical ports, you get a Thunderbolt 4 slot as well as dual USB-A, which is great for peripheral connectivity. Finally, in addition to the traditional Cobblestone Grey color, you can get the Vero 14 in Mariana Blue or the Vero 15 in Starry Black if you'd like to.

Both of these laptops are expected to become some of the best Windows laptops when they launch in the United States in Sept. 2022 and in EMEA and China in Aug. 2022. When they become available, prices for the Acer Aspire Vero 14 and Acer Aspire Vero 15 will begin at $749.99/€899/¥4,999 and $749.99/€999/¥4,999, respectively.

