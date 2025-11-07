Microsoft is now pursuing solo AGI, promising a future that (probably) won't lead to opening the Pandora's box of AI

Microsoft's AI CEO, Mustafa Suleyman, says the company wants to develop a humanist superintelligence, which will serve and preserve humanity rather than harm or replace it with AI.

Last week, Microsoft and OpenAI renewed their AI vows by signing a new definitive agreement amid immense pressure for investors on the latter to evolve into a for-profit entity. Following the ChatGPT maker's recapitalization, Microsoft, its largest backer with a $13 billion investment, now holds a $135 billion investment in OpenAI's public benefit corporation (PBC), which translates to approximately 27% of the company on an as-converted diluted basis.

The agreement also featured some interesting clauses. For instance, OpenAI won't be able to sever its ties by prematurely declaring AGI (artificial general intelligence).

Instead, an independent expert panel will be appointed to verify the claim. And even so, Microsoft’s IP rights for both models and products have also been extended through 2032, including post-AGI models.