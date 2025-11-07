Microsoft is now pursuing solo AGI, promising a future that (probably) won't lead to opening the Pandora's box of AI
Mustafa Suleyman says Microsoft is developing humanist superintelligence to deliver "all the goodness of science and invention without the “uncontrollable risks” part".
Last week, Microsoft and OpenAI renewed their AI vows by signing a new definitive agreement amid immense pressure for investors on the latter to evolve into a for-profit entity. Following the ChatGPT maker's recapitalization, Microsoft, its largest backer with a $13 billion investment, now holds a $135 billion investment in OpenAI's public benefit corporation (PBC), which translates to approximately 27% of the company on an as-converted diluted basis.
The agreement also featured some interesting clauses. For instance, OpenAI won't be able to sever its ties by prematurely declaring AGI (artificial general intelligence).
Instead, an independent expert panel will be appointed to verify the claim. And even so, Microsoft’s IP rights for both models and products have also been extended through 2032, including post-AGI models.