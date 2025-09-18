AI is spreading like wildfire, finding its way into almost everything we use. Anthropic’s latest usage report drives that point home, revealing real-world data from millions of interactions that show who is using AI, where, and what they’re using it for. The report suggests AI adoption is unlike anything seen before, and it highlights just how rapidly Anthropic has grown.

This comes shortly after reports that Microsoft plans to bring Claude alongside ChatGPT into its suite of Office tools and Copilot. A lot of people use AI for coding, which continues to lead ahead of other uses. Educational and scientific tasks are quickly catching up, showing steady growth in how people apply AI to their work.

More users are now fully handing tasks off to AI using directive instructions, rather than going back and forth in conversation. This shift points to growing trust in AI to perform tasks independently, with many users increasingly relying on the technology, according to Anthropic.

Geographic divides and income-driven gaps

According to Anthropic, smaller, wealthier, and tech-focused nations show the highest rates of AI adoption. Israel leads globally with seven times the expected usage based on population size, while Singapore follows closely behind.

Other top countries include Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. The United States ranks sixth worldwide at 3.62x according to the Anthropic AI Usage Index (AUI). Its neighbour Canada comes in at 2.91x, while close ally the United Kingdom sits at 2.67x, showing strong adoption across the board.

In contrast, countries like Indonesia, India, and Nigeria show low adoption rates relative to their population sizes. This gap is often linked to lower income levels, limited digital infrastructure, and lower awareness or trust in AI, according to Anthropic.

Within the United States, there are some surprising leaders in per-capita AI usage. District of Columbia tops the list at 3.82x, which Anthropic attributes to high demand for document editing and job search assistance. Utah ranks just behind at 3.78x, while California, home to Silicon Valley, comes in third at 2.13x.

Enterprise surge and Anthropic’s growth

Based on Anthropic’s report, around 77% of tasks done through its enterprise API are fully automated, compared to about half on Claude.ai, where directive-style conversations rose from 27% to 39% over the past eight months.

The trend toward automation is especially strong in places with major tech industries like the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

That’s not too surprising, as Microsoft is pushing hard to get users to build AI into their workflows wherever possible.

Claude Code, an agentic AI coding tool, has also seen a surge in usage, according to Anthropic (via Tech Crunch). It has grown more than tenfold in just a few months this year, showing huge demand for the service.

As of August 2025, Anthropic is making over $5 billion a year in run-rate revenue from its AI products alone. Many routine or repetitive tasks are now being handled by AI, which is reshaping roles in areas like coding and administrative support.

It’s fascinating to see how quickly AI is affecting the workforce and how widely it is being adopted. People say the AI bubble might pop one day, and maybe it will, but for now, it’s billion-dollar deal after billion-dollar deal, with usage reports hitting record highs. Only time will tell — we have to wait and see.

