ASUS launches two new ExpertBook business laptops for those who like to travel light
By Cale Hunt published
New ExpertBook business laptops from ASUS give you the choice of a super-light performer or a versatile convertible with 5G.
What you need to know
- ASUS today announce two new ExpertBook business laptops, the clamshell ExpertBook B9 (B9400) and the convertible ExpertBook B7 Flip (B7402).
- The B9 is the lightest 14-inch business laptop available from ASUS, while the B7 Flip offers 5G connectivity and a versatile design.
- Get Intel's 12th Gen Core U-series CPUs in the ExpertBook B9, while the B7 Flip is available with 11th Gen Intel chips.
- Both laptops are expected Q3 2022 with a starting price of $1,399.
ASUS has taken the wraps off of two new ExpertBook business laptops at Computex 2022. These laptops focus on durability thanks to MIL-STD 810H certification, plus extra security from the TPM 2.0 chip, lock slot, and biometrics.
The ExpertBook B9 (B9400) is the lightest business laptop that ASUS has ever released, weighing in at just 1.94 pounds (880g). The magnesium-alloy build also measures just 0.58 inches (14.9mm) thin, making it easy to pack into a bag while traveling. The thin and light build offers plenty of ports, including dual Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.0, two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), and 3.5mm audio.
Inside, you can get up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1265U processor with 10 cores, up to 32GB of LPDDR5-5200MHz RAM, and dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSDs with up to 4TB of storage space. This should allow you to cut through productivity work with ease, especially if you opt for the larger 66Wh battery (which does add some weight). ASUS claims up to 16 hours of battery life, though that number is likely inflated.
This being a business-focused laptop, there are a number of security measures included. The front-facing 720p webcam includes an IR sensor for facial recognition, there's a shutter for added privacy, and you can add optional NFC. A fingerprint reader rounds things out. There's just one 14-inch display option, with 1080p resolution, 400 nits brightness, and 16:9 aspect ratio.
The ExpertBook B9 is expected to launch Q3 2022 with a starting price of about $1,399.
ASUS also announced the 14-inch ExpertBook B7 Flip (B7402) convertible laptop. It's a more versatile option thanks to the 360-degree hinges and touch display. This is also a 14-inch laptop, albeit with taller displays with 16:10 aspect ratio. It's available with an FHD+ or QHD+ resolution, with the former adding a privacy layer for a tighter viewing angle. These displays are compatible with inking, though you will have to pay extra for an active pen.
Adding to the laptop's versatility is optional 5G connectivity to go along with the standard Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. If you're one who often crunches numbers, an ASUS digital NumberPad can be brought up on the touchpad.
You're not going to get as much performance here as in the ExpertBook B9, but 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs can still handle a heavy workload. You can add up to 64GB of DDR4-3200MHz RAM and up to a 2TB M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD. ASUS claims the 63Wh battery can last up to 12 hours, though that's something we'll have to test ourselves.
Like the B9, the B7 Flip has IR camera, shutter, fingerprint reader, lock slot, TPM 2.0 chip, and optional NFC. The ExpertBook B7 Flip is expected to launch Q3 2022 with a starting price of about $1,399. Have a look at our collection of the best business laptops to see how they compare.
|ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
|ExpertBook B7 Flip (B7402)
|OS
|Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home
|Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home, Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Home
|Processor
|12th Gen Intel Core U-series
|11th Gen Intel Core
|i5-1235U, i5-1245U, i7-1255U, i7-1265U
|i5-1155G7, i7-1195G7
|RAM
|Up to 32GB LPDDR5-5200MHz
|Up to 64GB DDR4-3200MHz
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe
|Intel Iris Xe
|Storage
|Dual M.2 slots
|One M.2 slot
|Up to 4TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD
|Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD
|Display
|14 inches, 16:19 aspect ratio, IPS
|14 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, IPS, touch
|1920x1080 (FHD), anti-glare, 400 nits, 72% NTSC
|1920x1200 (FHD+), anti-glare, 500 nits, privacy, 72% NTSC
|2560x1600 (QHD+), anti-glare, 400 nits, 72% NTSC
|Pen
|NA
|MPP 2.0 ASUS Pen (optional)
|Ports
|Two Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm audio
|Two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI 2.0b, Mini DP, 3.5mm audio, Nano SIM slot
|Audio
|Dual Harman/Kardon speakers, Smart Amp, Dolby Atmos
|Dual Harman/Kardon speakers
|Four microphones, ASUS noise-canceling tech
|Two microphones, ASUS noise-canceling tech
|Keyboard
|1.5mm travel, backlight, spill-resistant
|1.5mm key travel, backlight, spill-resistant
|Wireless
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G (optional)
|Camera
|720p IR camera, webcam shutter
|720p IR camera, webcam shutter
|Security
|Kensington lock slot, fingerprint reader, TPM 2.0, webcam shutter, NFC (optional)
|Kensington lock slot, fingerprint reader, TPM 2.0, webcam shutter, NFC (optional)
|Battery
|33Wh, 66Wh
|63Wh
|Dimensions
|12.59 x 7.99 x 0.58 inches
|12.59 x 9.2 x 0.7-0.74 inches
|320mm x 203mm x 14.9mm
|320mm x 234mm x 18-18.9mm
|Weight
|From 1.94 pounds (0.88kg)
|From 3.15 pounds (1.43kg)
|Availability
|Q3 2022
|Q3 2022
|Price
|From $1,399
|From $1,399
