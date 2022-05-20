The best Dell XPS 13 deals and prices for May 2022

The Dell XPS 13 is regularly one of our all-time favorite laptops because it just tends to do everything right, and we even gave it a perfect score in our most recent review. These laptops just work and feel great. They are wonderfully fast with the latest processors, solid state drives with NVMe technology, and even Thunderbolt 4 ports that allow for crazy speedy data transfer rates. While most of them use integrated graphics, you do get the latest there as well so you can even use these systems for some decent gaming if you want. If you're looking for one of these machines, you're probably looking for some of the best XPS 13 deals as well because they can get pretty expensive the more features you add.

There are many variations of the XPS 13 out there. Not only do you have to consider current gen versus previous gen, but even among current gen machines you'll find dozens of different configurations that change everything from the amount of RAM to other small features. That means prices vary wildly as well, and some will go on sale when they end up not as popular as others or just because retailers want to remain competitive. We've found a lot of the best sales around and dropped them right here, and we'll continue to keep this page up to date with all the best deals we can find.

Best XPS 13 deals right now:

XPS 13 laptop $1,920 $1,419.99 at Dell Get an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The display is a 13.4-inch screen with 3.5K pixel resolution, an OLED panel, and touchscreen support.

XPS 13 3.5K OLED Touch laptop $1,920 $1,518.99 at Dell

A wonderful design for the XPS 13 that includes a full touchscreen 13.4-inch display with 3.5K resolution and a beautiful OLED panel. The internals start with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor with up to 4.70GHz speeds, Intel Iris Xe graphics, a 512GB NVMe M.2 solid state drive, 8GB RAM, and more. Get Killer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and plenty of other features.