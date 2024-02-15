7 best Souls-like games on Xbox and PC in 2024

Let's discuss the top seven Souls-Likes for 2024! If it's your first time exploring what a Souls-Like can offer, let me explain a few basics. A Souls-Like is a game influenced by the Dark Souls series and Demons Souls created by FromSoftware.

The games often have high difficulty levels, unique storytelling structures, and distinctive NPCs. The story of a Souls-like is typically told through item descriptions and NPC interactions. The mechanics incorporate a rouge-like style, starting from the beginning of the level where there is a bonfire present.

7. Code Vein

Code Vein anime-styled hero goes to battle. (Image credit: Steam)

Do you like vampires? Do you like Bloodborne? Imagine the two fused in this open-world soul-inspired environment, utilizing your Vampiric abilities and weapons to defeat enemies. Fight through a mystical world with mysteries to solve and a story to be told in each layer of the game; this is a Souls-like you won't want to miss out on.

The fact that this game is so fast-paced puts this title in the same Vein as Elden Ring for the movement and Bloodborne for the aggressive attack style. Blood Codes also bring a more Souls-like vibe to this game's overall feel and style. You start with three codes (fighter, caster, and ranger), and then you can obtain more as the game progresses.

Overall, this is a game I would highly recommend checking out if you're into faster-paced Souls-likes with great stories and cool-looking bosses.

6. Remnant: 2

Ominous characters roam in from Remnant 2. (Image credit: steam)

Think of Dark Souls, but with guns, the ultimate wish of any Souls player. This game creates an immersive shooter that primarily deals in co-op but can be played as a single-player. Classic Souls themes include weight management, utilizing the right weapon for the right circumstances, and paying attention to your surroundings because, much like any Souls game, paying attention to detail is critical.



With its linear yet open-world style, this is the perfect game for someone just getting into Souls games. Lies of P is also a great starting point, but I'll talk about that title in a bit on this list. While somewhat challenging, the bosses are fun and diverse in their attacks and how the player can approach them, which stays true to the concept of a Souls game where every boss can be tackled subjectively.

5. Lies of P

Lethal bosses to fight in Lies of P. (Image credit: steam)

So, you know how I said Lies of P is also an excellent starter for beginner Souls players? This game has beautifully crafted bosses, a guided visceral attacking system, and a story that will break your heart. Lies of P is a twist on the world of Souls-likes, with its linear story and capturing the essence of what a Soul's game is.

From learning the character's move sets to understanding what buffs work best for the player, Lies of P delivers a unique experience right out of the gate. Players will learn the Souls mechanics with the right amount of hand-holding needed. While some bosses are more challenging than others, it offers a nice Souls-like balance, delivering on the rouge aspects while making a name for itself in the genre by providing different concepts and ways to look at Souls-like in terms of combat and storytelling devices.

4. Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights

Tough fights await in Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights. (Image credit: steam)

I bring the first Souls-Vania (besides Blasphemous); Ender Lilies is a Souls-like Metroidvania platformer in many ways. From the music to how the characters and items are constructed to the resting points. Ender Lilies is a beautiful Souls Like that creates an immersion and haunting atmosphere for the player from start to finish.

From tricky mechanics during boss battles to a hauntingly melodic score in every way, Ender Lilies creates this beautifully disturbing atmosphere, taking inspiration from the Souls games. Each area has creatures that will respawn if you die and a heartfelt story coating the seams that hold this game together.

3. Wo Long: Fallen Destiny

More combat action lies in Wo Long. (Image credit: steam)

This is a unique game that mixes elements of being Souls-like and being much like Sekiro (Sekiro, though made by From Software, is not a Souls-like game).

Wo Long incorporates a strong story based on China's history, rewarding combat and using spells to spice things up. This is a different type of soul-like, but if you want something combining great combat like Sekiro and what is already there from Nioh 1&2, you're in for a treat!



The gameplay is complex and refreshing, showcasing a fast play style and spell use that seamlessly blends with what the typical Souls-like is and the new style of magic used throughout the game. It allows you to incinerate enemies and creates fun and immersive gameplay.

2. Blasphemous

Blasphemous certainly has intense visuals. (Image credit: steam)

This Souls-like brings beautiful morbidity to gaming: the art, the boss fights, and how the game is presented to the player. The graphics hold a nostalgic feel close, and it feels like I'm playing a game from the late 90's. For those who want an excellent Souls-like to dive into and a time capsule, give this game a go!



The mechanics and certain puzzles made this game stand out in how simply the game is delivered, and the story can resonate deeply. This might be a hot take, but in some ways, this game reminds me of Silent Hill in its creepy aesthetic and item collection.

1. Hollow Knight

Hollow Knight is great from the start. (Image credit: steam)

With respawns at checkpoints and benches being your bonfire, Hollow Knight is another Metroidvenia on the list that imbues a Souls-like aura. With little ghosts of yourself, adorable NPCs, and simply breathtaking music, Hollow Knight is like a warm, chaotic blanket ready to hold the player.



With chaotic bosses and enchanting music that sings like a lullaby, Hollow Knight takes the player through tricky platforming sections while enemies coat the areas you're traversing.

Ideally, Souls-Likes creates a world where the player must figure out the story for themselves with minimal guidance or instructions upon entering the game. Going into some of the best Xbox games such as these, we, as the players, must toss out everything we know and play by its rules. Souls and Souls-likes are challenging and fun and teach us that it's okay to lose as long as we keep fighting.