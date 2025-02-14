7 of the best co-op games to play with your Player 2 on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day: the perfect excuse to spend some quality time with your Player 2. You could go out for an awkward dinner surrounded by pink balloons, or you could actually have some fun and play video games instead. Test your patience, and your relationship with these suggestions, or just revel in the chaos of shared screens. These picks are perfect for a romantic (or antagonistic depending on how you look at it) gaming session. Some of these may lead to squabbles, but that’s half the fun, right?

1. Palworld

You're my Palentine for life (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

We love Palworld more than Nintendo love litigation. I'm not suggesting this one just because people find some of the Pals alluring (yes really). Palworld is actually something I play with my partner and we have a shared world, though we did start building a cozy base which I later abandoned after he put my bed in an outhouse-like building as a joke. Now our bases are in competition, and I occasionally steal his Pals if they have better stats. What's the point in a Player 2 if you can't borrow from them? But no seriously it's actually a really chill game to play as a pair, and the new Feybreak update has added a whole new island, Pals and equipment to the game to make it fresh.

Palworld



$29.99 on Steam OR grab 3 months of Xbox Game Pass at CD Keys for $29.99



Build your bases, catch loveable Pals, battle bosses and explore the Palpagos Islands in this survival crafting game from Pocketpair. The game hit over 2 million players at it's peak and is still enjoying popularity on Steam and Xbox Game Pass.

2. Baldur’s Gate 3

Flirting with Astarion in front of my partner? Roll a 20 for forgiveness. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

For the RPG-loving couples (or throuples—this one’s polyamorous-friendly for up to 4 players!), Baldur’s Gate 3 is a perfect pick. There's always an element of chaos when playing with another real-life person that you can't control, and my partner and I have had many a high jinks playthrough. Whether we will ever reach the game is another thing. In our shared game, I'm a meat-head barbarian barbie and he's a teeny dwarf monk and nothing says "relationship goals" like yeeting your partner into combat whenever they start flirting with NPCs.

Baldur's Gate 3

was: $59.99

now: $47.99 at Steam



Game of the Year 2023 still demands a high price, but for good reason. If you love Dungeons and Dragons style gameplay you'll enjoy the freedom of Baldur's Gate 3, a turn-based fantasy RPG with 12 character classes. Play as your own creation or one of the Origin characters.

3. It Takes Two

Fixing a marriage one level at a time (Image credit: Hazelight Studios)

Another Game of the Year winner, It Takes Two is one of the best co-op games we have ever played. Rolling so many genres into its gameplay as you play as Cody and May, a couple going through domestic turmoil and on the cusp of divorce. Not only can you work together you can also hilariously disrupt each other in some challenges, as well as compete in a bunch of mini-games around each level. We look forward to playing Split Fiction too by the same developers when that launches in March.

It Takes Two

was: $39.99

now: $7.99 at Epic Games Store A co-op adventure following Cody and May, a couple at their wits end with eachother. Magically transformed into dolls, they must complete puzzles and action levels to regain their human form and hopefully, their marriage.

4. Vampire Survivors (Co-op Mode)

Play Vampire Survivors with your coffin-mate (Image credit: Poncle)

This one’s for the couples who thrive in chaos. If Vampire Survivors wasn't hectic enough as a solo adventure, there's also a couch co-op mode. It's particularly fun if your partner happens to die during the level, as they turn into a coffin and you have to protect it until they can revive. Power-ups are shared, so don’t accidentally grab the floor chicken when your partner’s on their last legs. Or do. Your choice.

Vampire Survivors

was: $4.99

now: $3.74 at Steam OR grab 3 months of Xbox Game Pass at CD Keys for $29.99 The roguelike bullet hell where you battle hordes of... not vampires. Choose from a bunch of different characters with unique abilities and states, and pick up power-up and upgrades as you try to 'survive' for 30 minutes.

5. Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime

You run the shields, I'll steer us into danger. (Image credit: Asteroid Base)

One to test your communication skills! Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime is a charming co-op game set in space, where you and your partner(s) control a spaceship by running between stations for steering, shields and weapons. The games setup emphasizes love as a theme as you navigate through constellations, rescue adorable creatures and battle enemies. It's also said to be a great game to introduce a significant other to video games if they aren't generally a gamer.

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime | $14.99 at GOG



A fast-paced couch co-op space shooter for 1 to 4 players. Team up to navigate a vibrant galaxy aboard a massive neon battleship, working together to operate turrets, lasers, shields, and thrusters.

6. Halo: The Master Chief Collection (Split Screen)

You had me at Master Cheeks (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Halo: The Master Cheif Collection is a great game for couples who want some first-person shooting action in their co-operative gaming session. You get six games in total (Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2 Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo: Reach, and Halo 4) offering campaigns, multiplayer maps, and additional content like Forge mode and custom playlists. The collection supports split-screen for up to two players in campaigns and multiplayer on Xbox consoles, making it ideal for couch co-op gaming, go clap those Master Cheeks together!

Halo: The Master Chief Collection | $29.99 at Best Buy or Grab 3 months of Xbox Game Pass at CD Keys for $29.99



A compilation of FPS games that includes six main installments in the Halo franchise, with over 120 multiplayer maps and Forge content. Follow the story of Master Chief, a super-soldier, against threats like the alien Covenant.



7. Overcooked 2

I'm not crying that's just the onions (Image credit: Ghost Town Games)

The ultimate relationship test, I only recommend this for the strongest of bonds otherwise you may end up leaving your house with your belongings in a bin bag. Can you and your Player 2 make it through a few levels without shouting, "I said onions, not tomatoes!" or breaking up over dropping a perfectly cooked burger? Overcooked is equal parts teamwork and pure rage, but if your relationship can survive this game, you can survive anything.

Overcooked 2!

was: $24.99

now: $4.39 at CDKeys A so-called 'co-operative' cooking simulation game that's fast-paced and will stress your relationship to the max. Fun! Work together to create dishes in increasingly difficult kitchen levels and for the love of god keep on top of the washing up.

Well I'm single. What about me?

Lucky you! You can play all of these games solo anyway (apart from It Takes Two), and skip the arguments over who gets the best controller. Treat yourself to the Xbox Cipher Pulse Controller instead. Because being your own Player 2 means no compromises, nobody to judge you for eating crackers for dinner—and all the floor chicken is yours.