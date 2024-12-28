Palworld is riding high in the Steam charts once again hitting 200k concurrent players

We are so back, or rather Palworld is back. The huge new Feybreak update dropped just before Christmas giving players the gift of swathes of new content and they are enjoying it in droves. While the game is far from its viral heights of over 2 million around launch in January, it's currently hitting its highest in a long time at over 200k concurrent players in the last 24 hours on Steam, putting it firmly back in the top 10 most played Steam games. That's not to mention the unknown numbers playing Palworld on Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation. Could now be a good time to jump back into Palworld?

200,000 Palworld gamers babyyyyyyyyyyyyy🙌 pic.twitter.com/Us6dEgtsrRDecember 28, 2024

Is it worth jumping back into Palworld right now?

So what's all the fuss about? Well Feybreak which updates Palworld to version 0.4.11 has some beefy patch notes which include a new island (Feybreak of course), new resources, new expeditions mechanics. raids, strongholds and even new NPCs.



In fact, Feybreak doesn't just add a bunch of end game content, it changes a lot of the early game too, so much so that many players have advising starting again from scratch.

Let's check out what's new with the full Palworld Feybreak 0.4.11 patch notes.

Everything new in Palworld Feybreak

New ore added only discoverable on the new Feybreak Island (Image credit: Pocketpair)

New content

Meowmere from Terraria added (a taste of what's to come in Palworld x Terraria update in 2025).

Feybreak - a whol new mysterious island with new Pals.

New Resources - Chromite and Hexolite Quartz (Chromite is buried underground and only found using Pals or items that detect metal.

- Hexolite Quartz is a rare ore only found on Feybreak Island.

- Hexolite Quartz is a rare ore only found on Feybreak Island. New Expeditions mechanic - obtain supplies by sending out Pals from the Pal Expedition Station.

Research mechanic - conduct research at the Pal Labor Research Laboratory and unlock permanent passives and rewards to increase the productivity of your base. Some existing buildings that increase work speed will now be unlocked as research rewards.

Predator Pals will now appear throughout the world. Earn rare resources for taking them down.

New 'Bounty' NPCs - dangerous criminals have appeared all over the Palpagos Islands.

New Strongholds and Stronghold Boss 'The Attack Chopper.'

-A large and very difficult "Platform Oil Rig" has appeared! Great riches, important supplies and more are stored here.

-A powerful Attack Chopper guards this rig from any intruders!⤷A smaller oil rig, the "Barge Oil Rig" has been added for beginners.

-A large and very difficult "Platform Oil Rig" has appeared! Great riches, important supplies and more are stored here. -A powerful Attack Chopper guards this rig from any intruders!⤷A smaller oil rig, the "Barge Oil Rig" has been added for beginners. Player level cap raised to 60.

New Raid - Xenolord, a dark mechanical dragon that controls the Xeno army.

New Sphere Modules, you can attach these to spheres to significantly change their trajectory, and even capture rate.

New items

Metal Detector - Find chromite buried underground on Feybreak.

Pouches - Increases your inventory size.

Double Jump Boots - Stylish and practical, time to double jump!

Air Dash Boots, - Allows the player to dash while in the air.

Revival Potion - Bring your Pals back to life

New cooking recipes have been added.

New modes added

Hardcore mode - player and Pal death is permanent.

Random Pal mode - randomizes Pal spawns. Can do this by region or make completely random.

New area discovery bonus - players will earn experiences points when they uncover a location for the first time.

New weapons added:

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Pocketpair)

Makeshift SMG

Makeshift Assault Rifle

Makeshift Shotgun

Old Revolver

SMG

Semi-Auto Rifle

Semi-Auto Shotgun

Laser Gatling Gun

Plasma Cannon

Compound Bow

Advanced Bow

Katana

Beam Sword

Dark Grenade

Dragon Grenade

Ground Grenade

Grass Grenade

Water Grenade

New buildings added

(Image credit: Pocketpair)

Large-Scale Electric Egg Incubator - Hatch up to 10 eggs at the same time.

Guild Chest - Items placed in a guild chest are shared among all guild chests.

Item Retrieval Machine - Search for and take any item from any chest within your base!

Medicine Rack - Pals will take medicine stored to treat their illnesses and injuries.

Flea Market - Sell Pals and items to other players!

Large-Scale Stone Oven and Gigantic Furnace - Multiple Pals can work together to cook and refine at higher speeds!

Skillfruit Orchard - Plant and grow skill fruits!

Gold Coin Assembly Line - Illegally produced coins, now made at home!

Ladders - Players can go up and down without needing to build stairs!

Pure Quartz Mine - Mine an infinite amount in the comfort of your base.

Accumulator - By storing extra electricity, you can keep your facilities running at night while your Pals sleep.

Player changes

Players can now sit on chairs!

You can now obtain Successful Bounty Tokens by defeating field bosses. These tokens provide permanent passives to the player.

Player climbing speed has been increased.

Increased the maximum amount of power that can be enhanced by Lifmunk Effigies from 12 to 14.

Implemented "Sphere Critical" hits! Throwing a sphere at a Pal's weak spot (the same weak spot as when attacking a Pal) will temporarily increase the capture rate!

Experience points gained from crafting and building have been increased. You now also gain experience points for Pals crafting and building even when you aren't at your base!

Improved player animations.

Players will now be invincible for a few seconds after teleporting or entering/exiting dungeons.

When mounted, Pals now cancel any active skills that are in effect, allowing it to move immediately.

Pal changes and new skins!

6 Christmas skins have been added for all players!

(You must own the Pal to equip the skin)



Depresso is ready to party, really. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Pudding à la Gumoss

Party Night Depresso

Winter Style Chillet

Winter Style Chillet Ignis

Royal Frostallion

White Shadowbeak

Limited-time skins are now available to all players!

(You must own the Pal to equip the skin)

Gold Relaxaurus

Sailor Quivern

Summer Chillet

New Unique Skills

Vanwyrm: Flame Breath

Vanwyrm Cryst: Tempest Blizzard

Astegon: Firefist Breathstorm

Maraith: Spirit Dash

Verdash: Spinning Roundhouse

Univolt: Lightning Gale

Blazehowl: Volcanic Fang

Ragnahawk: Rush Beak

Beegarde: Needle Spear

Beakon: Lightning Dive

Rayhound: Beckon Lightning

Jormuntide: Slither Slam

Jormuntide Ignis: Magma Serpent

Cryolinx: Blizzard Claw

Wumpo: Snow Bowling

Wumpo Botan: Lawn Bowling

New skills

Ground Skill: Stone Beat

Dark Skill: Poison Shower

Dragon Skill: Charge Cannon

New tier of passive skills. A higher tier of passive skills, "rainbow passive skill," has been added! Breed the ultimate Pal!

"Swift" has been promoted to a rainbow passive skill, and the chance of obtaining it has decreased.

Other Pal updates

Work Suitability Enhancement Books

-By using various technique books, you can permanently increase Pal's work suitability

-By using various technique books, you can permanently increase Pal's work suitability The limit on strengthening Pals with souls has been lifted, allowing further development.

If a summoned Pal has three moves on cooldown, it will now use the most basic move of its element.

Enemy Pals will use every move they know at their level.

Alpha Pal eggs are no longer all huge but are now each the appropriate size.

Elemental Treasure Chests

-Rare treasure chests that can only be unlocked by Pals of specific elements have appeared!

Base related changes

A function to replace foundation structures and defensive walls without destroying them has been implemented. Walls already built can be upgraded.

New Foundation Structures: "Japanese Style" structures have been added! Recreate Sakurajima's Japanese-style architecture at your base, complete with sliding doors.

The maximum base level has been increased to 30.

Pal transportation work has been improved while the player is not in the base.

In Single-Player and COOP modes, you can now build much more freely around the world, except in certain dungeons.

The Pal working state set in the monitoring stand is now saved.

UI changes

Added a filter function to the Technology screen.

You can now add Pals to your favorites with a single button in the Pal Box UI.

Improved Pal Box sorting function for easier Pal searching.

Font size can now be adjusted in the options settings.

The player's main HUD no longer becomes hidden over time (this can be reverted in the options).

Mouse and keyboard

Close any window with the Tab key.

The right Shift key and right Ctrl key can now be registered in key configurations.

Controllers

Fixed an issue where the player would continue walking if the UI was opened while moving.

Changed the cutscene skip button on controllers to Y.

Crime

Charges have been expanded. Serious crimes, such as "Obstructing Public Officials," now significantly increase the player's criminal level.

Dedicated Servers

Added a "Maximum number of buildings per base" setting in world settings for server performance optimization.

Balance adjustments

Weight multiplier for all items can now be changed in world settings.

Adjusted technology unlock levels.

Selling prices of some Pals have been revised.

Merchant stock and prices have been updated.

Crafting recipes for some ammunition have been modified.

Boss enemies are now immune to stuns but will stagger when their stun accumulation reaches 100.

Certain technologies can now be unlocked by defeating tower bosses.

Adjusted work suitability for some Pals:

Blazamut Ryu : Kindling 3 → 4

: Kindling 3 → 4 Selyne : Handiwork 3 → 4

: Handiwork 3 → 4 Knocklem : Mining 3 → 4

: Mining 3 → 4 Cryolinx: Added Transporting

Legendary Pal updates

Legendary Pals are now level 60 and can learn more powerful skills.

Increased recovery amount for Felbat and Lovander's partner skills from 6% to 10%.

Bug fixes and miscellaneous changes



Bug fixes

Improved base Pals to reduce instances of getting stuck.

Reduced the likelihood of players falling under the ground after fast travel.

Improved enemy pathing to avoid walls.

Enhanced raid algorithms and pathing to ensure raids reach bases more reliably.

Numerous minor bug fixe

Other

New NPCs added to various locations.

Added the "Free Pal Alliance Judicator" to the Free Pal Alliance, now appearing at their camps.

Slowed down base Pals' work speed animation to prevent performance issues; this change does not affect actual work speed.

Renamed Paldeck to Palpedia for consistency with other languages.

Soundtrack

3 new songs added to the soundtrack. Existing owners can update the soundtrack.

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

I had been undecided about jumping back into Palworld with the Feybreak update. Since the game is still in Early Access and has seen so many updates this year, I had pretty much resigned myself to waiting for the full launch to start fresh and fully experience everything. However, the excitement from players raving about the new update has made me reconsider. Many are even recommending restarting from scratch to enjoy the changes from the beginning, which makes the idea of returning less daunting for me—I can go through the tutorials again and refamiliarize myself with the game as well as experiencing everything the update has improved. The update is currently downloading on my Steam Deck, and I’m eager to see just how much has changed since my last adventure. Will you be jumping in now or waiting for Early Access to end?