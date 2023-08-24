Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon — How to beat the Sea Spider

It's time for a new challenge.

During Chapter 2 of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, you'll be facing off against the Sea Spider, a massive threat first designed by the long-defunct Institute. Don't let its age fool you, though, this machine is a predator, easily capable of taking apart your Armored Core with ease. If you're struggling with how to approach tackling this metal monstrosity, I'm here to help. Here's what you need to know in order to beat the Sea Spider.

Armored Core 6: How to beat the Sea Spider

Powering up. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Prepare for this fight by making sure your Armored Core is heavily armored. While you need to boost quickly, staying in the air won't be needed until the end of the fight, when you need to be able to take a number of hits without falling. Weapons like shotguns can work, though I found success with the minigun in applying consistent Stagger. For your shoulder weapons, make sure you've got at least one missile pod or plasma launcher for the end of the fight.

By this point, you should also have completed several Arena fights, earning enough OST chips to improve your damage dealt and damage resistance. If you find yourself dying super quickly or not inflicting enough damage, go back and upgrade your mech more.

Phase One of the Sea Spider fight jumps into the action immediately, with the machine crashing down at high speed, meaning it will deal damage if you're too close. From there, it starts rapidly roaming the arena. The Sea Spider has a large number of attacks, but there are a couple you should take special care to avoid. If you back away from it too far, it'll unleash a barrage of laser fire that is extremely hard to avoid.

At medium range, it's likely to try leaping up and crashing down on you, with the front legs glowing red with energy. This is the most dangerous attack it has, and you need to dodge by going forward, not backward. In general, you'll want to stay under the Sea Spider as much as possible. While this is still dangerous, this limits how many of its attacks can be used.

Take to the air. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Phase Two begins late, when you've inflicted about 70% damage or so. The Sea Spider will suddenly leap up and fly around in the air, changing form to look more like an octopus. At this point, you'll want to lock on and hit it with missiles repeatedly. The main attack to watch out for at this point is when it begins spinning rapidly, as it'll do huge amounts of damage if it clips into you.

Arachnid down

The Sea Spider is another huge challenge to have completed, propelling you full force into the meat of what Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon has to offer. By this point, you're no longer a learner, and you can feel proud of the progress you're making in FromSoftware's latest title.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4.