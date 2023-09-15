Armored Core 6 was the second best-selling game of August 2023 in the U.S, per Circana

What you need to know

The latest data from Circana (once known as the NPG Group) is in, sharing details on video game industry sales for the month of August 2023.

According to Circana, Madden NFL 24 was the best-selling game of the month, followed by Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Baldur's Gate 3 is not in the chart because Larian Studios doesn't share digital sales information.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console by units and revenue, followed by the Xbox Series X|S.

Circana executive director and analyst Mat Piscatella indicates that Madden NFL 24 was the best-selling game for the month of August 2023 in the U.S, followed closely by Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon in second place. These games instantly become the 6th and 20th best-selling games of 2023 in the U.S.

If you're thinking that there's a massive game not being counted for the month, you're correct. Baldur's Gate 3 launched on Windows PC back in August and quickly attained half a million concurrent players on Steam. The game's popularity should have seen it somewhere on the chart, but Larian Studios does not share digital sales data, so it can't be included.

As for console sales, the PlayStation 5 was the best-seller in dollar sales and units sold. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X|S consoles took second place in both categories. Total video game sales for the month reached $4.2 billion, a 3% increase year-over-year.

August 2023 Circana: Here are the top 20 best-selling games in the U.S.

1. Madden NFL 24

2. Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

3. Remnant 2

4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

5. Hogwarts Legacy

6. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom*

7. Diablo 4

8. MLB The Show 23**

9. Minecraft

10. Mario Kart 8*

11. Pikmin 4*

12. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

13. Street Fighter 6

14. Elden Ring

15. FIFA 23

16. God of War Ragnarok

17. Final Fantasy 16

18. Gran Turismo 7

19. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

20. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

August 2023 Circana: Here are the best-selling games in the U.S. so far this year

1. Hogwarts Legacy

2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom*

3. Diablo 4

4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

5. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

6. Madden NFL 24

7. Resident Evil 4 (2023)

8. MLB The Show 23**

9. Dead Island 2

10. Final Fantasy 16

11. Street Fighter 6

12. FIFA 23

13. Remnant 2

14. Dead Space (2023)

15. Elden Ring

16. Madden NFL 23

17. Mario Kart 8*

18. Minecraft

19. The Last of Us Part 1

20. Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Analysis: Ravens rise up

I loved playing through Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, so to see it be successful like this is great. Moving forward, I hope FromSoftware can alternate between their Souls-type games and Armored Core. It'll provide variety for players and for the developers.

Outside of that, I'm very curious to see where Baldur's Gate 3 would've fallen if we had digital sales ranking info. My guess is at least 4th place, but regardless, it is a success.

It's unfortunate that Immortals of Aveum didn't make the top 20, but it's not surprising considering Ascendant Studios was just hit with massive layoffs, which were reportedly due to the game's poor sales.