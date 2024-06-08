This retro revival shooter combines plasma rifles with '80s high-leg swimsuits and leg warmers — what's not to love?

What you need to know

Ascendant is a squad-based tactical FPS set in a 'dynamic BioPunk world' with an emphasis on adapting to your environment.

We got a new trailer during IGN Live as part of Summer Game Fest 2024.

You can wishlist the game now on Steam and Epic Game Store. More news about the beta will follow.



The game trailers just don't stop at this year's Summer Game Fest. We just got a brand new trailer for PlayFusion's upcoming title, Ascendant, which is pitched as a "first-of-its-kind adaptation shooter."



The trailer we got today starts off with a hilarious parody of practically any 80's TV show intro. I tried to narrow it down to the exact inspiration, but it could be anything from A-Team to Happy Days to Magnum P.I. Either way, I was digging the retro vibes. That was quickly cut in favor of some heavy synth and clips of what is described as "capture the flag on steroids."



So, what exactly is an 'adaption shooter'? Well, Ascendant aims to turn the classic Capture the Flag game mode on its head by throwing you and your team into a whirlwind of action where tactics, events, and entire map layouts change from one match to another.



In Ascendant, you'll be tasked with capturing three bio cores, but doing this competition with 3 other squads (so 4 teams in total.) The result? Absolute chaos by the looks of it. Bio cores will pop up in different locations in each game, and may not be necessarily unlocked from the start, you may even be unlucky to find one inside the belly of a monster. There's a range of weapons available, too, from a toxic Spore Barrel SMG to a fire-breathing plasma rifle, but you'll need to grab some of those sweet biocores to earn the best weapons in the game.

Image 1 of 3 Ascendant (Image credit: PlayFusion) Ascendant (Image credit: PlayFusion) Ascendant (Image credit: PlayFusion)

No two matches are alike. Players must adapt on the fly, utilizing their unique character builds. Unpredictable in-game events and NPCs add excitement, constantly altering the flow of gameplay. The new trailer looks fantastic, and we look forward to seeing more from this retro-vibed shooter.

Ascendant



A revolutionary squad-based, tactical FPS in a vibrant retro-futuristic BioPunk world. Its unique adaptation mechanics create an ever-changing battlefield, where strategy and adaptability reign. Engage in intense 3v3v3v3 PvP battles, navigate dynamic landscapes, and secure vital resources—each match is delightfully unpredictable.



Buy from: Steam | Epic Games