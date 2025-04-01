You'll miss most of the detail in the game, but it's apparently possible to clear Atomfall in under 30 minutes!

There are those of us (myself included) who will play a new game like Atomfall slowly, exploring every aspect and savoring every moment.

Then there are speedrunners.

Speedrunning is always an entertaining watch, as gamers attempt to set ever more ludicrous times for completing a game from start to finish.

In the case of Atomfall, that time has already come down to under half an hour. 28 minutes and 39 seconds, to be precise. I haven't even decided which of the multiple endings I want to do first!

FASTEST ATOMFALL SPEEDRUN 28m 39s - YouTube Watch On

I haven't watched the whole thing yet, purely because I haven't quite finished any of the endings, so I'm avoiding spoilers. Nevertheless, this is insanity, and it'll likely not be the fastest time we see, either.

There are some caveats, though. This is an any percentage run done on the easiest difficulty, so combat doesn't get in the way, and the world is a lot more forgiving.

From the checklist on the video, it looks like the path being taken is the one where you follow the mysterious telephone caller's lead, thus removing the need to spend time interacting with other characters with their own endings. This lead has the least additional work.

Even so, to make it work all Data Stores need to be powered up and the Signal Redirector is required to power on the Central Processor in order to get to Oberon. So there's plenty of walking about, collecting things to be done in the process of getting this ludicrously low completion time.

I think mostly I'm just pleased by the reaction Atomfall is getting on the whole. That people are already finding ways to speedrun it is just one aspect, but I'm having an absolute blast, and I'm glad others are too.

I promise I'm going to choose an ending soon. I swear.