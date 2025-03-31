If you want to destroy Oberon in Atomfall, you need to do this first
Both the mysterious telephone caller and Captain Sims mention Oberon, but you can't get there without powering up the Central Processor. Here's how to do that.
Atomfall has many different paths to completion, with different characters providing different leads to follow.
One such lead is Oberon. A mysterious phone call in Slatten Dale first talks about Oberon, before progression with Captain Sims mentions it again.
Oberon is also signposted throughout the Interchange, with a door to it accessed from the Central Processor. Initially, this door isn't accessible, and it won't be until you power up the Central Processor.
To do that and open access to Oberon, follow these steps.
Power up all of the Interchange Data Stores
When you first access the Central Processor, it's powered off, and it will stay this way. The control board shows a circuit diagram, with all Data Stores leading into the Central Processor.
We have guides on how to enable Data Store A and Data Store B, but Data Store C and Data Store D are much more straightforward. For each, you'll need to find an Atomic Battery first.
It's a bit of a process, but powering up the entire Interchange is an essential step, especially if you want to access Oberon.
How to power on the Central Processor
Once you've powered up all the Data Stores, there's still more to do. If you go back to the Central Processor now, you'll see the image above.
All the Data Stores are lit up, but the connection to the Central Processor, and the lever to turn it on, are still disabled. Fortunately, it's a fairly simple process.
In the Central Processor room, you now need to equip the Signal Redirector. By this point in the game, you should have acquired it, either from Dr. Garrow or through the alternative method available.
In the floor of the Central Processor room there are panels you can hack with the Signal Redirector. As you go through this process, control panels will start to emerge from the floor.
Once you've hacked each one, turn back to the main yellow panel, and head to the lever. You're now able to pull it to power up the Central Processor.
You'll now experience the full Central Processor coming to life in front of you, and it'll look like the image at the top of this post. All very old school sci-fi.
The Central Processor powering up will also spring the Oberon door into life, and you'll be able to go down the corridor and continue your quest this way if you wish.
If you've freed Dr. Garrow by this point, you can talk to her, and she'll comment on what you just achieved. But unless you've progressed her lead, there won't be anything else you can get from her.
