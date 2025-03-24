Atomfall: How to open District B, get inside the Robot Facility, and grab the Signal Redirector

Welcome to another Atomfall guide! I loved the game when I reviewed it last week, and I also love sharing all my Atomfall knowledge with the player base.

Atomfall is Rebellion's latest hit, an RPG that smashes Prey, Fallout, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 all into one! If you want rewarding open-world exploration, look no further!

If you're having trouble getting into District B or the Robot Facility, I'm here to help!

District B

Head here for safety or death. Really depends on what you said to people or did to them. Like always. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Head over to Skethermoor and go to the Interchange entrance there. It's located on the map above.

To get inside, players will need to either brute force their way through guards or prepare a bit. Inside the zone, without preparation, you'll be trespassing.

The easiest method to get in is to appease the general in Wyndham Village to the point that he tells you about the Interchange operations. Once he tasks you with finding and eliminating Oberon, you're free to use the entrance in Skethermoor without fear of guard interference.

Once in, make your way through the main hall. You'll either need to kill the two guards inside, sneak around them, or hope you have the authority to be there through good deeds done for the General in town. Central Processor room. Make your way back with a battery, and run downstairs to plug it in!

Robot Facility

Tranquil facility (it's not) (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

To get here you'll need to either unlock District B or District D. It's from either of these locations that you can head down to the ground floor.

At the bottom from either side is a robot you'll have to either sneak around, or deal with. Once reaching the door, you'll need to have the Signal Redirector.

How to get the Signal Redirector

Ah, that's what that thing does. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Dr. Garrow has the Signal Redirector in the Skethermoor Prison. The prison is located at the southern end of Skethermoor.

To get to the Signal Redirector, you need to do one of two things:

You can sneak in without permission from the General in Wyndham Village . This requires quite a bit of stealth to get through the main camp and through the prison itself.

in . This requires quite a bit of stealth to get through the main camp and through the itself. Alternatively, you can complete a single mission for the General in the Village, where he'll grant you access to Dr. Garrow in the prison!