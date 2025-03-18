Fallout 76's long-awaited playable Ghouls are now available — here's what you need to know

The latest big update for Fallout 76, Ghoul Within, is available now, at last bringing playable Ghouls that were first promised to players last year.

Being a Ghoul changes up much of how you play through Bethesda Game Studios' ongoing multiplayer RPG, making players thrive when exposed to radiation. Ghouls also have access to 30 unique Perks, which can provide distinct advantages

That new appearance isn't just for looks though, and certain factions like the Brotherhood of Steel will refuse to work with Ghouls. There are ways of getting around this through disguises, but the danger will always be there.

You can check out the trailer celebrating this latest update below:

In order to become a Ghoul, players will need to reach level 50 and take on a quest called “Leap of Faith," which will turn them into a Ghoul.

Ghouls also have a unique "Feral" meter, which actively drains and can only be filled by taking various chems. There's advantages and disadvantages to letter the meter drain or keeping it topped off.

Here's the full stat breakdown for what being a Ghoul offers at different levels of the Feral meter:

Above 80%: you gain +3 Strength, +3 Endurance, +30 Max HP

Above 60%: you gain +15 Max HP

Above 40%: you lose -1 Endurance and -5 Max HP

Above 20%: you lose -3 Endurance, -15 Max HP, -10 Max AP

At 0%: you gain +150% Melee Damage, and lose -5 Endurance, -99 Charisma, -30 Max HP, -20 Max AP, -300% Hip-fire Gun Accuracy & V.A.T.S. Accuracy.

If you decide that you no longer want to be a Ghoul, you can choose to go back to being human through the Character Screen. It's important to note that if you then decide to go back to being a Ghoul again, you can't re-take the quest, and you'll have to pay 1,000 Atoms to re-transform.

This is really cool to see, and while it's taken a while to get here, I'm sure plenty of players are going to appreciate the ways being a Ghoul can shake up the established formula.

That's especially true coming off the popularity of the Fallout TV series. I have this strange feeling we're going to be seeing a lot of players digitally cosplaying THE Ghoul.

Outside of Ghouls, pets recently arrived in Fallout 76, letting players decorate their camps with cats and dogs. Personally, I'd like to have some more exotic additions to my base, but one step at a time.

Bethesda Game Studios previously teased that fishing is coming to Fallout 76, and it's currently slated to arrive at some point over the summer. We'll have to wait to learn more.

For anyone reading that plays Fallout 76, I'm curious if you'll be taking the radioactive plunge and playing as a Ghoul moving forward.

Fallout 76 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. It's also included in Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra.