Fallout 76 is getting a giant snake raid boss — and we might see what radioactive fishing looks like soon

The Gleaming Depths offer new challenges that will test the most skilled players.

What you need to know

Bethesda Game Studios shared some updates on what's coming to Fallout 76 during the Fallout Day broadcast on October 23.

The studio gave an overview of the upcoming raid in a new region called the Gleaming Depths, which includes multiple boss fights and challenges culminating in taking on a giant snake called the Ultracite Terror.

At the end of the broadcast, the studio also teased that fishing may be on the way to Fallout 76.

There's even more headed to post-apocalyptic Appalachia.

In celebration of Fallout Day, developer Bethesda Game Studios shared some updates on what players can expect in Fallout 76 over the weeks and months ahead. As previously promised, the game is getting pets, with cats and dogs available at player C.A.M.P.s, though the developers tease that there'll be other pets coming in the future.

Toward the end of the broadca new region called the Gleaming Depths, with a raid that's explicitly decided to challenge endgame-level players through tough fights that require careful teamwork, culminating in a fight against a massive serpent called the Ultracite Terror. The team also gave another look at playable Ghouls, which are coming to Fallout 76 in early 2025.

Toward the end of the broadcast, creative director Jonathan Rush picked up a fishing pole, noting that he had "research to do" about another feature coming to the game, heavily implying that fishing is coming to Fallout 76 in the future. You can check out the full Fallout Day broadcast in the video below:

Fallout Day Broadcast 2024 - YouTube Watch On

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

Fishing and fighting in radioactive Appalachia

It's been impressive to see even more content updates lined up for the near future of Fallout 76.

Personally, I remain most excited about the addition of pets, especially now that Bethesda is teasing other kinds of friendly campsite critters outside of the given cats and dogs. Fishing could also be fun, especially if there's quests or challenges applied to however the gameplay mechanics work.

I'm not sure I'll play as a Ghoul when the option arrives, but I know a lot of people will be excited to go on feral romps with special new perks, especially since we know it'll make you immune to radiation, something that will drastically change how the game plays moment-to-moment. Is that worth becoming unfriendly with factions like the Brotherhood of Steel? Every survivor will have to make that call individually.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fallout 76 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. It's also included in Xbox Game Pass.