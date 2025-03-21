Atomfall preorder guide — Bonus, Collector's Edition, and where to buy

The secrets of Atomfall will be unleashed soon enough!

Get ready to dive into the thrilling survival-action experience of Atomfall, the latest title from Rebellion—the acclaimed studio behind Sniper Elite and Zombie Army. Launching on March 27, 2025, Atomfall is now available for pre-order across multiple platforms, including Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and more. Plus, Atomfall will be available on Game Pass day one! Here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming release and how to get your hands on a copy!

Atomfall — Preorder bonus

An easy to understand graphic on Atomfall bonuses. (Image credit: Rebellion)

Atomfall will come with its fair share of pre-order bonuses. While these bonuses are part of both the standard and deluxe editions, most of the pre-order bonuses are available to the standard edition players. So don't worry about missing out on too much if you don't pre-order the deluxe and only pre-order the standard edition. Don't forget, it will also be available on Game Pass!

Standard Edition:

“Basic Supply Bundle” - Players will gain additional resources that include bandages, survival items, and other items for crafting: Players will also gain access to an exclusive melee weapon. Additional Loot Cache. Item Recipe - In Atomfall, players can craft items so long as they have access to the recipe. While this recipe can be found in game, players will gain immediate access through pre-ordering.



Deluxe Edition pre-order bonus:

3 days early access.

Atomfall — Editions

There are three different variations of Atomfall for players to get their hands on. These include the standard, deluxe, and Quarantine editions. The last is exclusive to Steam.

Atomfall Standard Edition

Standard, deluxe, or Quarantine - no matter the edition, you can die to this robot! (Image credit: Rebellion)

The standard edition doesn't come with anything other than the base game. This is the cheapest and most affordable option of Atomfall that gamers can get their hands on. For Windows PC storefronts like Steam and the Epic Games Store, the price will be $49.99. For players on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, gamers will have to pay $59.99 to get their hands on Atomfall.

Atomfall Deluxe Edition

What lies behind the door? (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

If you're looking for something with a little more whimsy, grab the deluxe edition that will surely improve your survival chances!

All items from the standard edition pre-order bonus:

“Enhanced Supply Bundle” Pack - This will grant more items for the player to use in game: Exclusive pistol variant. Metal detector skin. Skill manual for leveling your character abilities.

Story expansion: Wicked Isle: Story Expansion (not available Day 1).



If you're looking to spend a little bit more Atomfall, pick up the deluxe edition. It's my personal favorite bang for the buck, as I plan to play quite a bit of Atomfall alongside the expansion. However, I've already had the luxury of playing the game through an early preview! The Atomfall deluxe edition will be available for Windows PC storefronts like Steam and the Epic Games Store; the price will be $69.99. For players on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4, gamers will have to pay $79.99 to get their hands on Atomfall.

Atomfall Quarantine Edition

The list of goodies in the Quarantine Edition is tempting! (Image credit: Rebellion)

The Quarantine Edition is up next, and is the final edition Atomfall players can get their hands on.

All items from the deluxe edition:

Exclusive T-Shirt.

Digital artbook.

Digital soundtrack.

Digital poster and postercard.

If you like digital additions, then the Quarantine Edition is the choice for you, not to mention you get a T-shirt that actually looks pretty good. The Quarantine Edition will only be available to Windows PC players on Steam. It will be available for the price of $89.99

Atomfall

Which Atomfall edition should you buy? It's really up to you! If you only want the base game, go for the standard edition. If you're looking for something a little more substantial and already know it in your heart that you'll be playing the heck out of this game, grab the deluxe edition that comes with the story expansion down the road! Wanting even more? Pickup the Quarantine edition and get your hands on that exclusive t-shirt to wear while you're gaming!

Atomfall is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One Windows PC (via the Xbox app, Steam and the Epic Games Store), PS5, and PS4 on March 27. It's shaping up to be one hell of a game if our preview is anything to go by. So make sure to check it out come release!