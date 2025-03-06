Atomfall is an exciting new title from the makers of Sniper Elite.

Is Atomfall coming to Xbox Game Pass? Yes, Atomfall will be available at launch on Xbox Game Pass as well as PC Game Pass. It will be available for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC players through Game Pass.

Atomfall is headed to Game Pass!

Introducing Atomfall | Official Gameplay Overview Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Rebellion is starting to form a long and storied history with Microsoft and Xbox when it comes to Game Pass. Having launched the last two Sniper Elite titles, Sniper Elite 5 and Sniper Elite: Resistance on the service, Atomfall will mark their fourth title on Game Pass.

The success of Sniper Elite 5 and Sniper Elite: Resistance marks a promising note for Atomfall, which is Rebellion’s first original IP since Strange Brigade. While Strange Brigade may have been disappointing in terms of capturing the attention of gamers, Atomfall has been looking surprisingly good during previews over the last year.

When will Atomfall leave Game Pass?

Atomfall will likely be on Game Pass for a while, giving you ample time to play. (Image credit: Rebellion)

It's currently unknown if or when Atomfall will leave Game Pass, but if history is any indication, then It will at some point. In years past, games like Sniper Elite have come and gone from the service after a select timeframe, generally around a year of service.

That doesn't mean the game is guaranteed to leave the service, and if it does, there's also a chance it comes back. There are plenty of games that have returned to the service once leaving it, so missing out doesn't mean it will be gone forever.

Will Atomfall be cross-platform for Game Pass platforms?

Getting big daddy vibes. (Image credit: Rebellion)

No, Atomfall will not be cross-platform for Game Pass platforms, nor will it be cross-platform at all, as Atomfall does not have any multiplayer component. It is a singleplayer game through and through.

Will Atomfall have cross-save functionality on Game Pass platforms?

Not all games support cross-save, but many are starting to. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Yes! It will support cross-save functionality on Xbox and Windows PC. As long as the player is using the Xbox PC app, the save will carry over from Xbox to Windows PC and vice versa. Just make sure to let the save upload to the cloud before switching platforms. I've lost a save or two when getting a little too eager!

This feature is starting to become popular with Game Pass titles. Just last month, Avowed launched with cross-save functionality across Game Pass platforms, Steam, Battlenet, and more! It was awesome to see, and I hope more games support this in the future.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If it's anything like the Sniper Elite series, Atomfall will reach a large number of players through Game Pass. However, that's not the only way to enjoy it! If you're interested in keeping it forever (I already pre-ordered my copy), pre-orders are available now from several retailers, with the Steam version notably discounted at CDKeys.