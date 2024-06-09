This surprise new game from the makers of Sniper Elite is coming day one to Game Pass, Atomfall

What you need to know

Rebellion, makers of Sniper Elite, have revealed their new game at the Xbox Games Showcase.

Atomfall is a single-player, survival-action game that takes place five years after a nuclear disaster in Britain.

Players will explore an open-world countryside that contains villages, cults, rogue government agencies, robots, and more!

Rebellion, creators of the fan-favorite Sniper Elite series, have announced their latest game at the Xbox Games Showcase. Atomfall is coming day one to Game Pass some time in 2025; it looks like a wild mix of Generation Zero and Sniper Elite assets. All from the first-person perspective, something I didn't see coming from Rebellion!

When the trailer started, I shouted, "Sniper Elite 6!" but I couldn't have been more wrong. This is completely different, as the trailer quickly changes from the familiar landscape of Europe that we've come to expect in Rebellion games to something that more closely resembles S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Glimpses of melee combat and robots, deer-wearing cultists, and blue-glowing zombies each take their turn as the trailer continued to roll on. Almost everything felt familiar, as though Atomfall set itself out to be the greatest combination of all assets and ideas Rebellion has ever had across the Sniper Elite and Zombie Army franchises.

What is Atomfall

Set in the rolling British countryside with idyllic pubs, quaint villages, and red phone boxes, it soon becomes clear that things are far from normal. Created by Rebellion, the makers of the much-loved Sniper Elite and Zombie Army franchises, Atomfall is inspired by a real-world nuclear disaster that occurred in northern England in 1957. The game follows a fictional storyline where you find yourself in the quarantine zone five years after the event.

Everything has changed in that time, and you find yourself in a very different Britain, on the wrong side of the quarantine wall. The area is run by the military and beset with factions, in-fighting, and a growing sense of fear. It’s up to you to unravel the mystery of what happened. Explore the countryside, villages, and settlements and meet odd people, wicked cults, rogue government agencies, and others along the way. Explore this open-world adventure and seek out the truth at your own pace.

Atomfall will launch in 2025, coming to Game Pass on day one. It will also be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.