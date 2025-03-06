Atomfall is an upcoming first-person action-survival RPG by Rebellion Developments. Surrounded by mystery, Atomfall is a unique take on the Windscale nuclear disaster in the 1960s that sees an amnesiac protagonist attempt to unveil the current around said disaster. Barred inside the quarantine zone, players will battle to uncover the mystery surrounding Windscale nuclear fallout.

Is Atomfall on Xbox? Yes. Atomfall will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

Atomfall is headed to Xbox systems

Atomfall | Official Extended Gameplay Deep Dive Trailer - YouTube Watch On

2025 is in full swing when it comes to gaming. Smash hits like Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Monster Hunter Wilds, Avowed, and my personal favorite, Dynasty Warriors: Origins, have already launched this year. Now entering month three of a packed 2025, Atomfall is set to release later this month on March 27.

Atomfall, a highly awaited new IP from the makers of Sniper Elite, combines elements from genres like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. and Fallout within an alternate timeline. Inspired by the actual Windscale fire in England in 1957, players will experience a nuclear catastrophe far more devastating than the initial event, shrouded in similar secrecy as the area has been quarantined from public view by Britain.

With that said, it is with great excitement that we share that Atomfall is headed to Xbox platforms! It will be available on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S platforms, but not on the Xbox One. If you're using a current-generation console, you're good to go!

What other platforms is the game coming to?

Atomfall isn't going to be exclusive to Xbox. (Image credit: Rebellion)

Although it's incredible that Atomfall is coming to Xbox Series X|S devices, it might not be your preferred place to play. So where else can you play Atomfall when it releases on March 27, 2025? We're here to help!

If Xbox isn't your thing, but you're still looking to have fun on a console, Atomfall will be available on PlayStation 5 consoles at launch as well. If a console isn't your thing, and you'd rather dive into the world Rebellion has created on another device, Atomfall will be available for Windows PC as well! Make sure to check out if your system meets the system requirements for it.

If you're in the United States, you're in luck. CDKeys has the game available for less than its launch price for both the standard edition at $48.29 and the premium edition at $64.39. This key will unlock both the Xbox and Windows PC version (Xbox app) when redeemed. Two systems in one!

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you'd rather try Atomfall without paying for it outright, Atomfall will be coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass, too! You won't need to pay the upfront cost, even reduced, if you're looking to play through Game Pass, as Atomfall will be launching day one on Game Pass alongside its release on other platforms.

Atomfall is scheduled to come out on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (both Steam and the Epic Games Store), and PS5 on March 27, 2025. It's available to preorder now for $59.99 on PC and $59.99 on console. If you're playing on Xbox or PC, you can get it even cheaper through CDKeys.