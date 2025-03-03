Is Split Fiction on Xbox Game Pass?

Is Split Fiction coming to Xbox Game Pass? No, Split Fiction isn't coming to Xbox Game Pass. There's no evidence that suggests Hazelight Studios' new co-op game will launch on Microsoft's gaming service, though Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers should eventually be able to play it through their included EA Play membership.

One of 2025's most interesting new games that's about to drop is Split Fiction, the next big Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 title from developer Hazelight Studios. Like 2017's A Way Out and 2021's Game of the Year-winning It Takes Two before it, Split Fiction is a story-driven co-op adventure game for two players with a twist: you get a full view of what your partner is doing at all times. And if it ends up playing anything like those previous games, that split-screen functionality will be used as the basis for tons of engaging teamwork-focused action set pieces, puzzle solutions, and more.

A big part of what makes Split Fiction unique compared to Hazelight's earlier games is the fact that it will constantly flip between a sci-fi world and a fantasy one, with one player often in one while their partner is in the other. Fans are hoping that this concept leads to incredible moments of co-op brilliance, and it's one of the biggest reasons why Split Fiction is so highly anticipated. Notably, with so many folks interested in the new title, many are also wondering if it'll be available to play on Microsoft's popular gaming service Xbox Game Pass.

Unfortunately for Game Pass users, all signs point to Split Fiction not being available on the service. While Electronic Arts (EA) and Hazelight haven't directly confirmed this, the fact that none of the game's marketing or its listing on Xbox includes a notice about Game Pass availability all but confirms it's not there. That means to play it, you'll need to purchase a permanent copy for $49.99 (the Steam version is just $40.59 at CDKeys).

Something worth mentioning, though, is that if you have PC Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can save $5 on the game thanks to its inclusion of an EA Play membership. While Split Fiction isn't available on EA Play itself — not even through EA Play Pro on PC — this small discount is offered to those that have an EA Play membership.

Another important thing to know is that you don't need two copies of Split Fiction to play; buying one will allow someone else to connect to you through the free Split Fiction Friend's Pass available on the game's platforms. This — along with Split Fiction itself — even works with cross-play, so you and a friend can enjoy the game together regardless of which systems you're playing it on.

... but it might come in the future

Split Fiction's sci-fi world is just one of two settings you'll be adventuring through in Hazelight's new game. (Image credit: EA)

As I said, it's all but certain that Split Fiction won't launch onto Xbox Game Pass when it releases later this week on March 6. However, that doesn't mean there's not a chance that the genre-bending co-op game could come to Microsoft's service at some point down the line.

Though it was only available on Game Pass temporarily, It Takes Two was on Xbox Game Pass for a limited period of time. Also, both A Way Out and It Takes Two eventually came to the standard tier of EA Play and have remained accessible through it ever since. There's no reason to believe this won't happen with Split Fiction in several months to a year from now, either, and if it does, PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users will be able to play the game through their included EA Play membership.

Sadly, Xbox Game Pass Standard and Core users don't get this perk, so they won't be able to take advantage of Split Fiction EA Play availability if it comes. The good news? Upgrading to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is surprisingly affordable thanks to some excellent deals on membership codes. For example, 1-month codes for Ultimate are selling for as little as $10 on CDKeys right now.

If it's anything like A Way Out and It Takes Two before it, Split Fiction will likely stand out as one of the best Xbox games and best PC games to play this year if you're after a memorable co-op experience. Preorders for it are available now from a number of different retailers, with the Steam version notably discounted at CDKeys.