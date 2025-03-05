Atomfall is the hotly anticipated original IP from Rebellion, makers of the Sniper Elite series. Hot off their release of Sniper Elite Resistance a couple of months ago, Rebellion is looking to make an explosion with Atomfall!

With all the excitement surrounding Atomfall, we took the time to create a guide to cover questions players may have related to the game. So here, without further ado, is our guide on everything there is to know about Atomfall.

What is Atomfall?

Best answer: An open-world survival RPG that takes place in a post-apocalyptic area within England.

Enemies you might want to avoid. (Image credit: Rebellion)

You'll follow in the footsteps of an amnesiac main character lost in the countryside of Windscale, England. Atomfall is a survival-action game inspired by real-life events just a few years after the Windscale nuclear disaster.

Atomfall will be a somewhat open-world survival RPG that takes place across multiple large zones. Think of Sniper Elite maps, but they're connected to one another. You can explore these zones to craft, scavenge, barter, and more. Find random citizens, cults, government agencies, and other forms of human interaction as you attempt to unravel the mystery of Windscale.

Will Atomfall have multiplayer?

Best answer: No, Atomfall will not have multiplayer. It will exclusively be a singleplayer title.

Don't mess with the guard. (Image credit: Rebellion)

While plenty of people appreciate a good multiplayer game, Atomfall will be single player only. Single player enthusiasts are especially happy given the large push of Online Games as a Service push. Many recent projects are getting canceled or pulled from their proverbial shelves, like Concord, Multiversus, and the seamless string of canceled Sony projects prior to release.

Atomfall will focus solely on the player experience. You wake up in an amnesiac state, looking for an answer to the quarantine that surrounds the Windscale nuclear event of the late 1950s. This twist of fate for the surrounding area is an alternative timeline that will lead gamers to unravel the secrets of Windscale.

When does Atomfall release?

Best answer: Atomfall will be released on March 27, 2025.

What stalker vibes is this? (Image credit: Rebellion)

Atomfall has gone through a longer history of development that ranges back seven years, including preproduction. Since its inception, Atomfall has gone through multiple iterations to get to where it is today. Players have hotly anticipated its release since the reveal of the game during the Xbox summer presentation in 2022.

The game finally got a release date in November of 2024. Since then, Atomfall has slowly picked up more and more attention as it approached its release date.

What platforms will Atomfall be available on?

Best answer: Atomfall will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

Calm down Fallout 76. (Image credit: Rebellion)

While Atomfall was initially revealed during the Xbox summer showcase in 2022, it was revealed that the game would also be coming to PlayStation and Windows PC platforms. This reflects the general release pattern of Rebellion, as other games that have come to Game Pass have also launched on other platforms.

It's also possible that down the road, Atomfall could become available for Nintendo's Switch 2, although nothing is confirmed. With the hardware improvements coming for Nintendo, more third-party games could be coming down the line.

Will Atomfall be on Game Pass?

Best answer: Yes, Atomfall will be available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

Looks like my grandma's place! (Image credit: Rebellion)

Following its reveal during the Xbox summer showcase, Atomfall was quickly revealed to be a Game Pass title. It will be available to all Game Pass subscribers at launch on March 27, 2025.

Rebellion is becoming known for launching their games on Game Pass, as the last two survival games have come to Game Pass at launch across both Xbox and Windows PC. Strange Brigade also came to Game Pass, but after the game launched.

Will Atomfall be crossplatform?

Best Answer: No, Atomfall will not be cross-platform.

Hoping we can hack these guys to work for us. (Image credit: Rebellion)

Since Atomfall doesn't have any multiplayer components, it will not be cross-platform, either. This means that Atomfall will not support gamers playing with each other on different platforms. Nor will it support gamers playing with one another

Will Atomfall have cross-save?

Best answer: For supported platforms, yes. Atomfall will have cross-save functionality between Xbox and players on the Xbox PC application.

Desolate, just the way I like my apocalypse. (Image credit: Rebellion)

A feature I've personally fallen in love with will be available to Xbox and Xbox PC application users when the game launches on March 27, 2025. Like the recently released.

Is Atomfall open world?

Best answer: Atomfall is somewhat open-world. While the entire game does not take place in one zone, the game does have open-world zones to explore. Each area is uniquely linked to another.

What's behind door number 3? (Image credit: Rebellion)

Atomfall is open-world-ish. Its entire map can be explored from the start, barring story progression that is generally locked behind item acquisition. Other than those potential roadblocks, players will be allowed to freely search through the world of the game and progress as they wish. Tackling main story-related quests or side story leads.

Wherever the player wishes to go, they can with enough effort. This is similar to the way Rebellion has developed their Sniper Elite series, where maps are massive open areas that players can easily move about, tackling mission objectives as they see fit while working toward their ultimate mission goal. For Rebellion, this grants greater player freedom as a result.

Atomfall trailers

Best answer: Check out this collection of trailers for Atomfall!

Introducing Atomfall | Official Gameplay Overview Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Atomfall - Features Trailer | Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS5 & PS4 - YouTube Watch On

Atomfall | Official Extended Gameplay Deep Dive Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Atomfall - Release Date Trailer | Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS5 & PS4 - YouTube Watch On

Is Atomfall a survival game?

Best answer: While it does share some aspects with survival games, it is not a survival game.

Burn the witch! (Image credit: Rebellion)

Atomfall is similar to some survival games in some ways. Players can acquire food and drink that they can consume in order to regain health, but the player is not required to do so. In fact, the entire game can be played without consuming any food.

There are no food or water meters the players need to worry about, like in traditional survival games. The only two meters players will need to keep an eye on are the health bar and heart rate meter. While the health bar is a traditional one, the heart rate monitor will act as the player's level of stamina, which will affect run speed, vision, hearing, and more.

Is Atomfall a role-playing game?

Best answer: Yes, Atomfall is a role-playing game.

Dude is down on his luck for sure. (Image credit: Rebellion)

Atomfall has a wide variety of specifics that make it a role-playing game. First, gamers will assume the role of an unnamed and unvoiced character. Through dialogue, players will change the outcome of different scenarios based on the choices they make.

Players are also allowed the freedom to kill or not to kill any enemy or NPC. Throughout the game, players will cross paths with both friends and foes, and gamers are free to kill or not kill almost all of them. Outside of a select number of creature-type enemies that need to be defeated in order to progress specific tasks, it's up to the player how the lives of those inside the quarantine are dealt with.

Are there guns in Atomfall?

Best answer: Yes, there are guns in Atomfall.

Tetanus is back on the menu. (Image credit: Rebellion)

The trailers have mainly focused on melee combat but have showcased the use of guns throughout all of them. That doesn't mean that some players haven't missed this, and I've seen a number of people ask this very question.

In short, Atomfall supports a wide variety of weapons. While melee will be the go-to for many, you'll have access to a plethora of rifles, pistols, shotguns, and more.

Is Atomfall based on real-life events?

Best answer: Yes, Atomfall is loosely based on the real-life events of the Windscale nuclear disaster in 1957.

Don't tell anyone! (Image credit: Rebellion)

Atomfall takes place in the early 1960s, where the player wakes up inside a quarantine that occurred after the Windscale nuclear disaster. In 1957, radiation started leaking from the Windscale nuclear facility in England. While this event led to some secrecy involving the British government, there was no massive quarantine like the one depicted in the game.

It's also safe to say that the mutated enemies and other supernatural events of the game are fake as well. Events and characters of the game are fictional and are not to be confused with what occurred during the actual event. England wasn't turned into a nuclear wasteland!