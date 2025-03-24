Atomfall just dropped, and I absolutely loved it. The latest game from Rebellion is their first-ever first-person RPG that smashes Fallout, Prey, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 all in one.

With that said, Atomfall can be a confusing experience at times. Players can get lost if they don't pay just the right amount of attention. Don't worry; we're here to help, especially when it comes to Atomic Batteries.

In total, I've found far more batteries than you'll ever need. These batteries are fairly easy to attain; you just have to know where to look. Here's where!

Location 1: Central Processor

The first one to get is the most obvious. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

First up, is the most obvious one. In the dead center of the Central Processor is the Atomic Battery lying next to the dead hazmat person.

Find the first main room coming from any Interchange entrance, and you'll end up in the Interchange's Central Processor. Pick it up; it's yours!

Location 2: Molly Jowet

Barter or kill? (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Next, we have the trader that most players will come across. However, since it's one of the first people they might meet, they may not know what they're looking for.

Molly Jowet has an Atomic Battery sitting in her inventory. You have one of two options to obtain it. One, you barter with her. Two, murder her and take it off her corpse.

While nobody will see you kill her, there are some very small consequences for doing so. If you're a player who strives for a clear conscience, don't kill her.

She's located in Slatten Dale, down the left path from the first bunker exit.

Location of Atomic Battery in Slatten Dale. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Location 3: Vicar

Vicar McKiller in the house. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

As for the next battery, we'll be looking into Wyndham Village. You see, the Vicar inside the church has been a naughty boy and something inside his church has happened. If you promise him your silence, you can barter for an Atomic Battery sitting upstairs in the church.

Simply head over to Wyndham Village and look for the church. Head inside, and you'll find the Vicar standing over a body that's been stabbed. Talk to him and start the swindle.

If you don't talk to him, you can murder him for the key.

Inside the chest is the Atomic Battery. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Location 4: Skethermoor Pond

The location to head to in Skethermoor. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

This battery is the easiest battery in the game to grab (outside the Central Processor battery). It's located out in the protected zone of Skethermoor.

Head into Skethermoor and head to the northeast corner. You'll find a pond with a robot centered inside of it. Roughly 80% of the robot is buried under the water. Run up and rip it out of the back for an easy battery.

Location 5: Right by location 4!

Literally next door is the other battery! (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Literally a few steps away is another trader named Nora. She's got a battery for you!

You can either trade for it or murder her. Again, I suggest you go with the harder route and trade for it to stay away from any unintended consequences.

Location 6: Vehicle Depot

Vehicle depot location. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Very close to the last location is the vehicle depot. You'll need to head over to the location and find the ground-based door to head inside.

Once in, you'll come across quite a few outlaws. Take them out and find the Atomic Battery. Now you've got another gem to power up the districts!

Location 7: Casterfell Dam

The damn dam! (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Next up is Casterfell Woods. This one is located in a fenced area near the Dam in Casterfell Woods.

The location of the key is inside the building here. Against a wall. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

First, grab the Damn Key located in the location above.

Image 1 of 2 Storeroom location (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund) Match the pattern exactly. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Next, head to the Storeroom (shown above) and activate the lever inside until you get the set of lights as shown above. This is essential, otherwise you'll die.

Now head to the location listed above, and you'll find an Atomic Battery inside the fenced area next to a skeleton.

Location 8: Casterfell Castle

The entrance! (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

This one is another easy grab, but you need to book it after taking it. That is, unless you're looking for a fight.

Head to the southwest corner of the map toward the Casterfell Castle. Head to the southern door, and sneak your way in. It's possible to do this without sneaking, but you'll need to take out about 10 Druids if you don't.

Find the door above and head inside. Once in, you'll start to hear someone chanting to some followers. Next to this priestess is a pristine Atomic Battery.

Bonus Location: Robots

Not for the feint of heart. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

This is definitely not the way I recommend grabbing Atomic Batteries, especially during the early game. However, it is possible.

Damaging a robot to the point where they overheat will cause a robot to take a knee. When they do so, you can run behind them to take their battery out.

This Atomic Battery works the same as another other, and they're easy to get, so long as you have the ammo required to take out the robot.

The easiest robots to target are the flame bots. Aim for the fire canisters until they explode.