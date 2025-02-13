Avowed Memory of the Deep guide — Should I give the Meteorite to Josep or the Giftbearer?

You can give Josep or the Giftbearer the Meteorite.

You can start the Memory of the Deep quest in Avowed shortly after you enter Emerald Stair, the game's second map area. There are a few different outcomes to this quest, depending on whether you decide to give the Meteorite to Josep or the Giftbearer.

I've replayed this quest several times to see what the consequences are and to help you make the most informed decision for your playthrough. I'll start with step-by-step instructions for the quest before detailing the results of giving the Moon Rock to the Giftbearer or Josep.

Disclaimer SPOILERS AHEAD: As you'd expect, this guide is filled with spoilers for Avowed's Memory of the Deep quest. If you don't want to learn about specific outcomes, then stop reading now.

Avowed Memory of the Deep guide

Head to the Coastal Farms to find Josep and start this quest. Agree to investigate the lake for Josep.

To start things off, make your way toward the farms at the southern end of the Emerald Stair map and talk to Josep Abaccio, a farmer with a brown, wide-brimmed hat.

He'll tell you that he's tired of chasing down revenants but has noticed that they gather at a certain lake. He tasks you with finding out what draws the revenants there.

Travel to Lake Lacuna.

Head toward the marked area on your map, which is northwest of Fior mes Ivérno. You're going to need to do some fighting for this quest, so make sure you gain as many experience points as you can along the way. You might even want to stop in Fior mes Ivérno to buy new gear before exploring further.

When you get to Lake Lacuna, you'll see a hooded man known as the Giftbearer standing on the southern docks. He'll explain that he's a servant of the Lady of Lament. Then he'll tell you that a Meteorite fell into the lake, and this Moon Rock's Essence is drawing revenants to it. He wants you to retrieve the Meteorite for him.

You'll find a Meteorite at the bottom of the lake.

Dive into the lake and then swim down when you are roughly in the center. There's a crater surrounded by roots, dive into this nook and collect the glowing blue Meteorite. Then, quickly swim to the surface before you run out of air.

Defeat the Decaying Skeleton Priest so he cannot heal the other undead.

When you surface, you'll notice that there are revenants waiting for you back on shore. Swim to your companions and then fight the undead enemies awaiting you.

When a Decaying Undead Priest appears, stop what you're doing and defeat him or else he'll just repeatedly heal his skeletal cronies back to full health over and over again. Make use of your companion's attacks to make this battle go faster.

You can either give the Meteorite to Josep or the Giftbearer.

When all of the undead are defeated, head back to the Coastal Farms area, where you first met Josep.

You now have a choice to make. Josep is still standing outside of this farm, waiting for you to report back. Meanwhile, the Giftbearer is on the shore near a small boat and wants the Meteorite you've found. You'll need to decide who you want to give it to.

You'll get Chanter's Panpipes, 550 Gold, and XP for giving the Meteorite to Josep.

What happens if you give the Meteorite to Josep in Avowed? If you give the Meteorite to Josep, he will reward you with Chanter's Panpipes and 550 Gold. You'll also earn XP for finishing the quest. Note that choosing this option leads to Josep's death. More specifically, the next time you come back to Josep's location, he'll be lying dead on the ground, presumably from all of the undead that came at him for the Meteorite.

The Chanter's Panpipes summon a phantom in battle.

What do the Chanter's Panpipes do in Avowed? The Chanter's Panpipes is a unique amulet that can be earned from the Memory of the Deep quest. When used, it summons a phantom to fight with you in battle. The game doesn't clarify, but I do wonder if this could be Josep's ghost. The Chanter's Panpipes is worth 300 Gold, if sold.

The Giftbearer will give you 550 Gold and will tell you his god owes you a favor if you give the Meteorite to him.

What happens if you give the Moon Rock to the Giftbearer in Avowed? The Giftbearer will explain that he needs the Moon Stone to heal the god Odra's wound by dropping it in a deep, dark ocean. In exchange for the Meteorite, the Giftbearer will give you 550 Gold and will tell you that Odra owes you a favor. You'll also earn XP for finishing the quest. Sometime later, you'll want to return to this shore where you last saw the Giftbearer. You'll find some revenants, a prayer written on a piece of paper, and a statue of the Lady of Lament.

The Statuette of Lament appears on the shore after you make a deal with the Giftbearer.

What does the Statuette of Lament do in Avowed? The Statuette of Lament is a unique trinket that you can earn from completing the Memories of the Deep quest. When equipped, it makes it so "you can stay underwater 100% longer." This makes it a lot easier to explore watery depths in all areas of the game, so I recommend getting it. The Statuette of Lament is worth 300 Gold, if sold.

Rather than giving the Giftbearer the Moon Rock, you can give him one of you memories.

Should I let the Giftbearer take one of my memories in Avowed? Yes, this is a great idea. Giving the Giftbearer one of your memories instead of the Moon Rock allows you to double dip in terms of rewards for this quest. You can give Josep the Meteorite and earn his rewards, and then give the Giftbearer one of your memories and earn his rewards.

To give a memory to the Giftbearer, choose the dialogue option that reads, "Actually, what if you and I agreed to something different?"

Then, follow that up with, "Giftbearers deal in memories, don't they" What if you took one of mine?"

Next, select "I am. There's something I've always wanted to forget."

You'll now have four choices to choose from. Pick whichever one you'd like.

I hurt someone. I didn't mean to, but I can't forgive myself. A friend who betrayed me. I deserved better. An accident when I was younger. No one knew I was responsible. I want to forget where I hid the burned book so I can never find it again.

After dealing with the Giftbearer, leave the area and keep playing your game. At some point, head back to the shore where you last saw the Giftbearer and you should find the Statuette of Lament.

The quest won't end until you give the Meteorite to someone.

What happens if I don't give the Meteorite to Josep or the Giftbearer in Avowed? Basically, this prevents the quest from ever getting marked as completed, and you won't earn XP from it. You also miss out on quest rewards if you fail to give the Moon Rock to either NPC. It's in your best interest to give the Meteorite to someone.

You can double dip in this quest by giving the Meteorite to Josep and giving a memory to the Giftbearer.

Who should I give the Meteorite to in Avowed? For the best reward-to-quest ratio, I recommend giving the Meteorite to Josep so you can get the Chanter's Panpipes (as long as you are ok with him dying later). Then, go to the Giftbearer and give them one of your memories. After a while, return to the shore where you last saw the Giftbearer, and you'll also get the Statuette or Lament.

Moonstruck revenants in Avowed

One of the things I love about this game (and was mentioned in our Avowed review) is that many of the quests provide you with choices, some of which have lasting consequences. I'm sure I'll be replaying this game sometime soon to see what other outcomes I can unlock.

As for the Memory of the Deep quest, what you want to do is ultimately up to you. If you're a conscientious player and don't want to hurt anyone, then I recommend giving the Meteorite to the Giftbearer. That way, Josep won't die.

However, if you just want to get as many rewards for this quest as possible, give the Moon Rock to Josep and then give a memory to the Giftbearer.