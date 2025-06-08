Berserk or Die is a new game published by Poncle, creators of Vampire Survivors

During the madness that is Summer Games Fest weekend, the creators of Vampire Survivors just dropped a brand new game during The PC Game Show.



Berserk or Die is developed by Nao Games, and is being published by Poncle. Back when I covered Poncle's bizarre and intentionally obtuse Vampire Survivors roadmap in January, we saw mention of "something not-Vampire Survivors" and I believe this is what we have been waiting for.



I've also been lucky enough to play the game for a few hours before the announcement, and it's, as you may expect, absolutely bonkers (and more importantly, only $3.99!)

What is Berserk or Die?

Berserk or Die launch trailer - PC Gaming Show 2025 - YouTube Watch On

If you like the relentless and batsh*t gameplay of Vampire Survivors, you'll love this.

In Berserk or Die, you’re a lone soldier on a brutal battlefield surrounded by enemies swarming from both sides. Your attacks move you. There’s no “go here” objective. Just survive, get stronger, and leave behind a mountain of pixelated corpses.



The real fun is that you'll be mashing your keyboard to power up your attacks. Yes, the more keys you slam, the harder you hit. Your keyboard is a weapon (and disclaimer: Poncle or Nao Games will not replace it if you break it).

Quick list of everything you need to know

Slam as many keys as you can to unleash more powerful, over-the-top attacks. Or use a controller if you're not ready to sacrifice your hardware.

Between waves, spend your hard-earned loot on magical gear and upgrades.

Learn new abilities and evolve from humble soldier to ultimate keyboard warrior.

Fill your meter, shake your mouse (literally), and wipe the screen in glorious destruction.

The soundtrack is delivered by Vampire Survivors composer Filippo Vicarelli.

There's a range of accessibility options to make sure everyone can go 'berserk'.

Poncle and Nao Shibata collab

You need to complete the first stage before unlocking further in Berserk or Die (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Nao Shibata (aka Nao Games) is a solo dev from Japan with a wild and distinct visual style, he built Berserk or Die from the ground up to be unlike anything else out there.

Luca Galante found this gem during BitSummit in Japan and immediately saw the potential. Now Poncle’s helping bring it to a global audience.



This is just the beginning, too. Poncle’s stepping into publishing now, and Berserk or Die is the first of many projects to come.

