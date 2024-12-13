Borderlands 4 gets a big reveal at 2024's The Game Awards show and a release window

This will surely help us forget how badly the Borderlands movie bombed.

Remember the Borderlands movie? That was a thing that happened just a few months ago. Right after that bombed hard dropped, Gearbox Software and 2K Games took to Gamescom to tease Borderlands 4 in a short but sweet trailer. Now we've got our first real look at the next installment in the role-playing looter-shooter franchise. In addition to the trailer, Gearbox also revealed a 2025 release window for the game.

Borderlands 4 - Official First Look - YouTube Watch On

Gearbox Software's Randy Pitchford took to social media in the days leading up to the reveal to promise the trailer would showcase gameplay in addition to in-game footage and a brand-new original cinematic. This new cinematic is set to bridge the gap of events between Borderlands 3's ending and the start of Borderlands 4.

To further celebrate the Borderlands 4 reveal at The Game Awards tonight, Pitchford also shared a mega SHiFT code good for the following:

Borderlands 3: 10 golden keys and 3 diamond keys

Tiny Tina's Wonderland: 10 skeleton keys

Borderlands 1, 2, and The Pre-Sequel: 10 golden keys

The SHiFT code is SFFB3-KTXSB-333JJ-3B3J3-JX5FH and can be redeemed by visiting the Gearbox SHiFT page. Sign into your SHiFT account and connect your account to your preferred platform before going to the rewards tab and entering the code. Press the check button to get your free keys, which will then be sent to your in-game Social tab.

Unlike most of the games showing up at The Game Awards, there has been a drought of leaks and rumors about Borderlands 4. Despite the radio silence, plenty of fans were still excited to get a look at the new game. One Borderlands fan tweeted, "I'm literally baking a Borderlands 4 cake. I have never baked a cake before. Borderlands 4 does that to a man." (They did, in fact, bake a cake. Or at least something that vaguely resembles one.)

Borderlands 4 is set to release on consoles and PC.