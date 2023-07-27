Call of Duty adds Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg to the Operator lineup for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone

What you need to know

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) and Warzone will receive a fresh season of new content on August 2 .

. New Operator bundles are often introduced to tie into seasonal content.

A hint that COD would be celebrating "50 years of hip hop history" as part of Season 5 was leaked and then subsequently removed from the Call of Duty website.

Following the leak, the official Call of Duty account shared that rappers Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj will be joining the roster of playable Operators in their own bundles, available in the Call of Duty store.

The start of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone's fifth season is right around the corner with an expected launch date of August 2. While we were waiting on the official content drop for Season 5 there were plenty of early leaks from data miners who had uncovered the potential for an event to officially reveal Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, due out this fall. Also among the leaks were rumblings that rappers Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj would be added to the roster of playable Operators, which has now been confirmed.

Snoop Dogg is no newcomer to the Call of Duty franchise having been featured as a $3 downloadable voice pack for Call of Duty: Ghosts and as a playable operator in both Call of Duty: Mobile, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and Call of Duty: Warzone; making his inclusion in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 his 3rd appearance in a mainline COD title. The Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle will be available for purchase at launch on August 2.

Nicki Minaj previously teamed up with Call of Duty in early 2022, but this will be her first Operator bundle with the franchise. The bundle will not be available at launch, however, so Barbz will need to wait a little bit before they suit up as "Red Ruby Da Sleeze". In addition to Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg, rapper 21 Savage is also expected to join the roster as part of season 5's midseason refresh.

Season 5 is expected to be the finale of Modern Warfare 2's supportive content as all eyes turn toward Modern Warfare 3 this fall. In the past, Operator bundles stayed with their respective games—if you purchased a bundle from Treyarch's Black Ops Cold War you could not carry it into Sledgehammer's Vanguard, for example. Call of Duty recently announced, however, that as part of their new era of building future Call of Duty titles all on the same engine this was no longer going to be an issue. So if you drop COD points to get Snoop Dogg or Nicki for Modern Warfare 2 you will be able to play with those Operators in both Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 in the future, as well.

Windows Central's Take

Sigh. At least its not a movie or TV crossover, I guess. After spending the second half of Season 4 being inundated with multiple Homelanders in every match, it'll be nice to run into some different operators. If I'm honest, though, I really just want to know what a girl has to do to get her Zombicorn bundle back. Modern Warfare 2 has been slacking in the bundle department, relying heavily on the allure of anime themed weapon blueprints and weirdly niche operator skins like Sgt. Pspsps, a literal cat.