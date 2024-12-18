Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 tops November 2024 US sales, continues to boost Xbox Game Pass

Activision's latest blockbuster first-person shooter is continuing to stay at the top of the charts.

That's per Circana executive director and analyst Mat Piscatella, who shared a thread on Wednesday (via Bluesky) on the best-selling games and hardware of November 2024 in the U.S. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was the best-selling game of the month, continuing from its strong debut in October.

The title has overtaken PlayStation's Helldivers 2 to become the second best-selling game of the year, only behind EA's College Football 25, which itself is now the best-selling U.S. sports title of all time. Alongside these strong sales, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is continuing to boost Xbox Game Pass, with susbcription spending up 8% year-over-year.

As for console hardware, the PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in dollar sales and units sold, with Nintendo Switch second in both categories, followed by Xbox Series X|S hardware in third place.

Below, you'll find details on the overall best-selling games of the month and the year-to-date, though as always, keep in mind that this isn't a complete picture, as some publishers and developers choose not to share digital data, such as Focus Entertainment with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

November 2024 Circana sales charts: Here are the top 20 best-selling games in the U.S.

1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

2. Madden NFL 25

3. EA Sports FC 25

4. EA Sports College Football 25

5. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

6. Super Mario Party Jamboree*

7. Mario & Luigi: Brothership*

8. Sonic x Shadow Generations

9. NBA 2K25

10. Dragon Age: The Veilguard

11. Hogwarts Legacy

12. Dragon Quest 3

13. Astro Bot

14. Marvel's Spider-Man 2

15. Silent Hill 2 (2024)

16. Undisputed

17. Metaphor: ReFantazio

18. Minecraft****

19. My Sims: Cozy Bundle

20. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

November 2024 Circana sales charts: Here are the best-selling games of the year so far

1. EA Sports College Football 25

2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

3. Helldivers 2

4. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023)

6. Madden NFL 25

7. EA Sports FC 25

8. EA Sports MVP Bundle

9. Elden Ring

10. Dragon's Dogma 2

11. MLB The Show 24**

12. WWE 2K24***

13. Hogwarts Legacy

14. Grand Theft Auto 5***

15. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

16. Tekken 8

17. NBA 2K24***

18. Minecraft****

19. Madden NFL 24

20. Marvel's Spider-Man 2



*Denotes no digital sales data

**Denotes no digital sales data on Xbox or Nintendo Switch

***Denotes no digital sales data for September through November

****Denotes no digital sales data on Nintendo Switch

Analysis: Has Microsoft found the formula for Call of Duty?

As I've mentioned before, there were a lot of questions surrounding Call of Duty launching on Xbox Game Pass under Microsoft's directive, and the company seems to have found the balance that works. For two months in a row, it's been the best-selling game of the month while still boosting subscription spending.

My remaining questions are far more longterm, and I'm curious just what the annual Call of Duty cycle will look like over the next two, three, four years as almost all of Activision's studios still remain dedicated to keeping this war machine chugging. For now however, I imagine a lot of people over there are quite happy.